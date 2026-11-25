The Trump tariffs are back in the headlines, with the administration proposing new levies on 14 trading partners, including China and the European Union. This comes with the market already on edge over concerns such as a potential Fed rate hike next month.

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Trump Tariffs Resurface as U.S. Proposes New Levies

According to a CNBC report, the U.S. is proposing new Section 301 tariffs on these trading partners following a months-long probe into their unfair trading practices. This also comes months after the Supreme Court struck down some Trump tariffs, ruling they were illegal.

The latest proposed Trump tariffs target trading partners such as China and the European Union. The U.S. is proposing a 20% levy on some Chinese goods, which could double if China fails to honor its end of the trade truce the two countries reached last year.

Tariffs were a major highlight in the crypto market last year, especially when U.S. President Donald Trump first announced reciprocal tariffs on April 2, which he called “Liberation Day.” The BTC price notably fell from a high of around $88,000 on that day to around $74,000 by April 7 before recovering as the president began announcing trade deals.

As such, Bitcoin and the broader crypto market again face downside risk from Trump tariffs if a trade war, especially with China, resumes. This comes as the crypto market is already falling to new lows amid concerns about a potential rate hike next month. Notably, the Fed warned throughout last year that the tariffs could lead to higher inflation, giving it more reason to raise interest rates.

Bitcoin is again amid reports of the proposed tariffs. BTC is currently trading at around $57,500, down more than 4% on the day, according to TradingView data.

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Levies Unlikely to Take Effect Until At Least January 2027

The proposed Trump tariffs are unlikely to take effect until at least January 2027. These proposed levies would have to go through a public hearing and a comment period before they can officially take effect.

It is worth noting that the proposed tariffs could also face pushback from Democrats, who are set to take control of Congress in January. Top Democrats, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, have consistently spoken out against the tariffs, noting that consumers bear the cost.

Moreover, these proposed tariffs would come as inflation is trending above 3%, well below the Fed’s 2% target. As CoinGape reported, the PCE inflation data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, rose by 3.8% in October year-over-year.