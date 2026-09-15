U.S. House Ways and Means Committee to Mark Up Crypto Tax Bill on September 16

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee has scheduled a markup vote on the crypto tax bill, the Digital Asset Tax Certainty Act, for September 16. This marks the first major step towards providing a comprehensive tax framework for the crypto industry.

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U.S. House Panel Notices Crypto Tax Bill Markup

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee has released a notice for the markup of the Digital Asset Tax Certainty Act alongside six other bills on September 16. This comes as Republicans look to advance the crypto bill from committee to the House floor for deliberation.

The crypto tax bill is an umbrella package that includes several tax provisions, including H.R. 9172, which borders on Wash-Sale and Constructive-Sale rules. The bill aims to apply these rules, which already apply to traditional assets, to crypto assets as well.

However, Republicans have dropped the H.R. 9175, Tax Clarity for Mining and Staking Act, from the tax package. That bill specifically includes provisions that address taxes on mining and staking rewards.

Notably, the crypto bill’s markup comes the same day the U.S. House Financial Services Committee will mark up the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill. The American Reserve Modernization Act of 2026 is among nine bills that the Committee will consider on that day.

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Bill Likely To Gain Bipartisan Support

The crypto tax bill is expected to gain bipartisan support during markup and advance out of the committee. Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford, a key holdout until now, told Punchbowl that he supports the latest text and said it will get bipartisan sign-off.

Horsford had concerns about how mining and staking income will be taxed. However, Republicans have now dropped the major provision following the standoff with Democrats.

Meanwhile, in addition to the crypto tax bill and the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve bill, the CLARITY Act is also on the legislative agenda for this week. Specifically, the Senate will hold a cloture vote on the market structure bill tomorrow, marking the first procedural step toward finally passing it.

However, it remains uncertain if tomorrow’s procedural vote will pass. As CoinGape reported, Democrats plan to send a counterproposal on the crypto bill just ahead of the cloture vote, as they deem the current ethics provision insufficient.