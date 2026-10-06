Home / Crypto News / Kalshi Launches US 500 Perpetual Future as It Expands Into Stock Index Derivatives

Kalshi Launches US 500 Perpetual Future as It Expands Into Stock Index Derivatives

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By Coingapestaff
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Coingapestaff

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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Kalshi received CFTC approval to launch US 500 perpetual futures tied to large companies.
  • The contract allows leveraged long or short exposure without a fixed expiration date for traders.
  • Kalshi is expanding beyond prediction markets, crypto, and metals into broader traditional financial derivatives markets.
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Kalshi has launched a US 500 perpetual futures contract, giving traders leveraged exposure to a broad stock index without using a fixed expiration date.

Kalshi Adds US 500 Perpetual Future

Kalshi launched its US 500 perpetual futures contract, which tracks 500 large American companies. Traders can take long or short positions based on moves in the broader US stock market.

Kalshi received CFTC approval to offer US 500 perpetual futures, expanding beyond its crypto and metal perps. The company filed for the US500PERP contract with the regulator in August.

Unlike standard futures contracts, the new product does not have a fixed expiration date. Therefore, traders do not need to roll positions into later contracts. Funding payments between long and short traders help keep the contract price aligned with the index.

The cash-settled product tracks the MerQube US Large Cap Index. Kalshi said perpetual futures can offer greater capital efficiency for traders seeking broad market exposure. However, leveraged positions can also increase losses when the market moves against a trader’s position.

Kalshi Expands Beyond Prediction Markets

The launch takes Kalshi further beyond its core prediction markets covering elections, sports, and other real-world events. The company has also expanded into crypto and metals products as it develops a broader trading platform.

Meanwhile, Polymarket has introduced Protocol V2, a full rewrite of the smart contracts powering its prediction markets. The move comes as major prediction market platforms continue upgrading their trading systems and expanding product offerings.

CEO Tarek Mansour said, “Stock market exposure is the next step towards Kalshi becoming a full-service financial exchange.” He added that perpetual futures provide traders with another way to access stock market moves.

Meanwhile, Kalshi said a single perpetual contract can concentrate trading activity in one market. Traditional futures spread liquidity across different expiry dates, while perpetual contracts do not expire.

The US 500 product also lets traders take short positions on the broader market without using traditional options. Gains and losses move directly with changes in the linked index.

More Derivatives Products Are Planned

Kalshi is also working on additional perpetual futures tied to other traditional markets. The company has prepared plans for a West Texas Intermediate crude oil perpetual contract.

Furthermore, Kalshi has experimented with products connected to specific stocks in the United States. Those contracts would also permit long or short leveraged positions without holding the actual shares.

Kalshi’s listing on the US 500 will give the platform access to a market that has a long history of being serviced by major futures exchanges. However, the company is using perpetual contracts to offer a different structure for stock index trading.

For more options, traders can explore the best crypto prediction markets for deeper liquidity and broader market listings.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.