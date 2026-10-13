Michael Saylor Signals Bitcoin Bull Market Has Begun, Predicts Return Above $100K

Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor believes Bitcoin has entered a new bull market and could climb above $100,000 again.

Speaking on October 13, Saylor pointed to improving economic conditions, institutional adoption, and growing demand for Bitcoin-backed financial products. His forecast comes as Bitcoin trades near $83,000, approximately 34% below its October 2025 record high.

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Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Price Recovery Above $100K

In a Bloomberg Television interview, Saylor predicted Bitcoin would recover above $100,000 after months of weak trading. He argued that the cryptocurrency had already bottomed out and was beginning another upward move.

“We hit the bottom around slightly below $60,000,” Saylor said, adding that Bitcoin had since recovered into the $80,000 range. He also predicted that Bitcoin would return to six figures, although he did not provide a specific timeline.

Bitcoin has traded around $80,000 since mid-August, following a prolonged decline from its October 2025 peak of $126,251. The market also experienced approximately $19 billion in liquidations shortly after that record, adding pressure to leveraged cryptocurrency positions.

Saylor attributed his outlook to changing monetary conditions, regulatory developments, and increasing institutional participation. He expects Bitcoin to benefit from banking adoption and demand for digital credit as financial institutions expand their cryptocurrency services.

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Strategy Plans More Bitcoin Purchases and Digital Credit Issuance

Saylor also expects Strategy to increase its Bitcoin holdings as the market recovers. The company plans to issue additional securities to finance purchases while maintaining its digital credit operations.

The latest Strategy Bitcoin treasury purchase added 250 BTC for approximately $21.5 million during October 5–11. The transaction increased its total holdings to 848,250 BTC, while the company repurchased $192.4 million of STRC preferred shares.

Saylor expects Bitcoin to deliver annualized growth of 20% to 30% over the coming years. However, this projection reflects his long-term expectations rather than guaranteed returns for investors.

Strategy’s financing model also includes preferred shares, cash reserves, and equity issuance. These instruments provide different funding options as the company manages its Bitcoin holdings and financial obligations.

MSCI Index Exclusion Proposal Raises Concerns for Strategy

Despite Saylor’s positive Bitcoin outlook, Strategy faces uncertainty over proposed changes to MSCI’s global equity index rules. The proposal could exclude companies primarily engaged in accumulating assets rather than operating businesses.

The proposed MSCI index eligibility changes affecting Bitcoin treasury companies have raised questions about Strategy’s classification. Saylor criticized the approach and argued that Strategy should remain classified as an operating company.

He described MSCI’s position as “a bad precedent for them and for the industry” and urged reconsideration. JPMorgan previously estimated that a potential exclusion could put approximately $2.8 billion in investment flows at risk.

MSCI is expected to announce its decision on Friday, while Strategy continues defending its business classification. The decision could affect the company’s eligibility for global equity benchmarks and funds tracking those indexes.