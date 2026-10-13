Home / Crypto News / Michael Saylor Signals Bitcoin Bull Market Has Begun, Predicts Return Above $100K

Michael Saylor Signals Bitcoin Bull Market Has Begun, Predicts Return Above $100K

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of Saylor and the Strategy logo

Highlights

  • Michael Saylor expects Bitcoin to recover above $100,000 as market conditions improve and demand strengthens.
  • Strategy plans additional Bitcoin purchases and digital credit issuance to support its expanding financial operations.
  • MSCI's proposed index changes could exclude Strategy, potentially putting USD 2.8 billion in investment flows at risk.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor believes Bitcoin has entered a new bull market and could climb above $100,000 again.

Speaking on October 13, Saylor pointed to improving economic conditions, institutional adoption, and growing demand for Bitcoin-backed financial products. His forecast comes as Bitcoin trades near $83,000, approximately 34% below its October 2025 record high.

Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Price Recovery Above $100K

In a Bloomberg Television interview, Saylor predicted Bitcoin would recover above $100,000 after months of weak trading. He argued that the cryptocurrency had already bottomed out and was beginning another upward move.

“We hit the bottom around slightly below $60,000,” Saylor said, adding that Bitcoin had since recovered into the $80,000 range. He also predicted that Bitcoin would return to six figures, although he did not provide a specific timeline.

Bitcoin has traded around $80,000 since mid-August, following a prolonged decline from its October 2025 peak of $126,251. The market also experienced approximately $19 billion in liquidations shortly after that record, adding pressure to leveraged cryptocurrency positions.

Saylor attributed his outlook to changing monetary conditions, regulatory developments, and increasing institutional participation. He expects Bitcoin to benefit from banking adoption and demand for digital credit as financial institutions expand their cryptocurrency services.

Strategy Plans More Bitcoin Purchases and Digital Credit Issuance

Saylor also expects Strategy to increase its Bitcoin holdings as the market recovers. The company plans to issue additional securities to finance purchases while maintaining its digital credit operations.

The latest Strategy Bitcoin treasury purchase added 250 BTC for approximately $21.5 million during October 5–11. The transaction increased its total holdings to 848,250 BTC, while the company repurchased $192.4 million of STRC preferred shares.

Saylor expects Bitcoin to deliver annualized growth of 20% to 30% over the coming years. However, this projection reflects his long-term expectations rather than guaranteed returns for investors.

Strategy’s financing model also includes preferred shares, cash reserves, and equity issuance. These instruments provide different funding options as the company manages its Bitcoin holdings and financial obligations.

MSCI Index Exclusion Proposal Raises Concerns for Strategy

Despite Saylor’s positive Bitcoin outlook, Strategy faces uncertainty over proposed changes to MSCI’s global equity index rules. The proposal could exclude companies primarily engaged in accumulating assets rather than operating businesses.

The proposed MSCI index eligibility changes affecting Bitcoin treasury companies have raised questions about Strategy’s classification. Saylor criticized the approach and argued that Strategy should remain classified as an operating company.

He described MSCI’s position as “a bad precedent for them and for the industry” and urged reconsideration. JPMorgan previously estimated that a potential exclusion could put approximately $2.8 billion in investment flows at risk.

MSCI is expected to announce its decision on Friday, while Strategy continues defending its business classification. The decision could affect the company’s eligibility for global equity benchmarks and funds tracking those indexes.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Google Launches Gemini 4 Argon With Advanced AI Reasoning Capabilities
Solana Alpenglow Upgrade Set for October 21, Here’s Why It Matters
Kalshi Seeks Full Sixth Circuit Review of Prediction Market Regulation Ruling
Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Preparing for Potential Stablecoin Opportunities in the US
Ripple Partners With Privy to Expand XRPL Access for XRP and RLUSD Payments

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global ONCHAIN AWARDS 2026

WHO MADE THE LIST?

Meet the winners
View Winners

Related Articles

an image of Strive and BTC logo

Strive Adds 3,311 BTC to Treasury as Bitcoin Holdings Reach 32,773
Metaplanet Moves Out 3,881 Bitcoin amid $1.6 Billion in Unrealized Loss

Breaking: Metaplanet Launches 51.9 Billion Yen Bonds To Buy More Bitcoin
Here's Why Bitcoin Price Is Rebounding Sharply Today

Bitcoin Price Is Rebounding Sharply Today, Here’s Why
Binance to Close Mining Pool, Pool Savings, Cloud Mining, Transaction Accelerator Services

Binance to Close Crypto Mining Pool, Cloud Mining & Related Services, Here’s Why
Strategy Acquires 250 Bitcoin and Repurchases $192 Million in STRC, MSTR Stock Jumps

Strategy Acquires 250 Bitcoin and Repurchases $192 Million in STRC, MSTR Stock Jumps
MSTR Stock Price Forecast as Strategy Emerges the 16th Most-Traded US Stock After 16% Rally

MSTR Stock Price Rises as Barclays Raises Strategy Target to $175

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.