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Home / Crypto News / SpaceX Q3 Earnings LIVE Updates Today Oct. 20: Elon Musk To Announce Tesla-SpaceX Merger?
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SpaceX Q3 Earnings LIVE Updates Today Oct. 20: Elon Musk To Announce Tesla-SpaceX Merger?

SpaceX Q3 Earnings LIVE Updates Today Oct. 20: Elon Musk To Announce Tesla-SpaceX Merger?
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 58 minutes ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

SpaceX Q3 Earnings LIVE Updates Today October 20: SpaceX is set to report its third-quarter earnings today, October 20. Now, investors are looking forward to its revenue growth, AI spending, and potential implications for a rumored merger with Tesla. The results come as speculation intensifies over a possible deal between Elon Musk’s two publicly traded companies, with analysts debating its timing, valuation, and strategic benefits.

Meanwhile, SpaceX’s Starlink business and expanding AI ambitions will remain key areas of focus. On the other hand, Tesla’s upcoming earnings could offer further clues about the companies’ growing synergies. Will Elon Musk announce a historic Tesla-SpaceX merger? Follow live updates for the latest developments as SpaceX Q3 earnings inches closer.

05:35:00 PM UTC, 20 October 2026

SpaceX Earnings Forecast: Revenue Seen Reaching $12.74 Billion in Q3

SpaceX Discussions Fuel Market Interest

 

SpaceX is expected to report third-quarter revenue of approximately $12.74 billion and earnings of 14 cents per share, according to LSEG data cited in the supplied report. The forecast comes as investors assess the company’s rapid expansion across satellite connectivity, rocket launches and artificial intelligence.

 

In the second quarter, SpaceX generated $7.8 billion in revenue but recorded a net loss of $541 million. Its AI capital spending reached $15.8 billion during that period. The upcoming results will help investors evaluate whether growing revenue can support the company’s substantial technology investments.

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05:35:00 PM UTC, 20 October 2026

SpaceX Q3 Earnings: Starlink Revenue Growth Emerges as Key Investor Focus

SpaceX Stock Outlook After Elon Musk Pledges Shares to Every US Child Next Year

 

SpaceX investors are expected to scrutinize Starlink’s revenue growth as the company prepares to report its third-quarter results. Connectivity revenue, including Starlink, climbed 66% to $4.3 billion in the second quarter, highlighting the business’s growing importance.

 

Now, investors should also assessing whether satellite connectivity can support SpaceX’s expanding ambitions in mobile communications and artificial intelligence. Shawn Campbell of Camelthorn Investments said Starlink revenue growth would be more important than launch counts when evaluating the results. SpaceX’s latest earnings could provide fresh insight into its growth trajectory and investment priorities.

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05:30:00 PM UTC, 20 October 2026

Musk's SpaceX-Tesla Merger Vision: AI Chips, Robots and Orbital Data Centers

Cathie Wood Buys Another $22M Tesla, SpaceX Stock Amid Elon Musk's Stark AI Warning

 

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a central argument behind speculation over a potential SpaceX-Tesla merger. The companies could combine satellite infrastructure, advanced computing, semiconductor production and autonomous technology under one corporate structure. Ark Invest believes Tesla’s robotaxi network could help finance SpaceX’s orbital data center ambitions.

 

Meanwhile, SpaceX’s frontier AI models could support Optimus deployments. Musk has also highlighted growing collaboration through Terafab, the proposed semiconductor manufacturing project. “That’s really going to be a gigantic project,” he said, pointing to the companies’ expanding technological overlap.

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05:25:00 PM UTC, 20 October 2026

Tesla-SpaceX Merger: RBC Says $480 Offer Could Give Tesla Investors 48% Stake

SpaceX Rich List 2026: Who Are the Wealthiest Figures?

 

RBC Capital Markets analyst Tom Narayan has outlined a potential valuation framework for a SpaceX-Tesla merger, estimating that a $480 offer for Tesla shares would give its investors a 48% stake in the combined company.

 

The proposed price represents a 30% premium to Tesla’s Monday closing price of $368.06. Narayan described the transaction as a “compelling strategic and financial proposition,” according to a research note. The analysis offers investors a glimpse into possible deal economics as speculation intensifies, although no formal merger proposal has been announced.

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05:20:00 PM UTC, 20 October 2026

Ark Invest Projects $3.8 Trillion Revenue for Combined SpaceX-Tesla by 2031

Cathie Wood Buys The Dip In SpaceX Stock Amid AI Bubble Warning By Experts

 

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sees enormous financial potential in a possible SpaceX-Tesla combination, projecting $3.8 trillion in sales and $2.7 trillion in operating profits by 2031. SpaceX could contribute approximately 62% of combined revenue and 69% of operating profits, according to the firm’s estimates.

 

The projections significantly exceed current Wall Street expectations for both businesses. Ark noted that Tesla’s robotaxi network could help finance SpaceX’s orbital data center ambitions, while SpaceX’s AI capabilities could support Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots. Neither company has confirmed a merger.

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05:15:00 PM UTC, 20 October 2026

SpaceX-Tesla Merger: Barclays Sees Deal Announcement Before December 3

Elon Musk Denies Tesla's China Unit Sale for Potential SpaceX Merger

 

Barclays analyst Dan Levy believes Tesla and SpaceX could announce a merger before Tesla’s December 3 annual shareholder meeting. An October or November announcement would give investors time to evaluate the proposal before voting, according to his research note.

 

 

SpaceX is considered the likelier acquirer, although neither company has officially committed to pursuing a transaction. The timing has attracted attention as both companies prepare to report quarterly results. Investors are now watching whether the earnings announcements provide fresh clues about Elon Musk’s intentions regarding a potential combination. Read More.

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05:10:00 PM UTC, 20 October 2026

Tesla-SpaceX Merger Odds Hit 80% As Dan Ives Predicts Deal by 2027

SpaceX Stock Prediction Amid Surge to 3-Month High

 

Speculation over a potential SpaceX-Tesla merger is intensifying, with Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives predicting an 80% chance of a deal by the end of 2027. Ives cited strategic synergies across artificial intelligence and data infrastructure as key reasons for a potential combination.

 

“We believe there is an 80% chance that Tesla and SpaceX merge by the end of 2027 for a number of strategic AI/data driven reasons,” he said. Elon Musk has yet to confirm any merger plans, leaving investors watching key updates closely.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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