SpaceX Q3 Earnings LIVE Updates Today Oct. 20: Elon Musk To Announce Tesla-SpaceX Merger?

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Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

SpaceX Q3 Earnings LIVE Updates Today October 20: SpaceX is set to report its third-quarter earnings today, October 20. Now, investors are looking forward to its revenue growth, AI spending, and potential implications for a rumored merger with Tesla. The results come as speculation intensifies over a possible deal between Elon Musk’s two publicly traded companies, with analysts debating its timing, valuation, and strategic benefits.

Meanwhile, SpaceX’s Starlink business and expanding AI ambitions will remain key areas of focus. On the other hand, Tesla’s upcoming earnings could offer further clues about the companies’ growing synergies. Will Elon Musk announce a historic Tesla-SpaceX merger? Follow live updates for the latest developments as SpaceX Q3 earnings inches closer.