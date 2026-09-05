US Rep. French Hill Bullish On CLARITY Act Approval Before Midterm Elections

U.S. Rep. French Hill is convinced the CLARITY Act will get through Congress before the November midterm elections. The Arkansas Republican’s comments come as the Senate is poised to hold a cloture vote on the crypto market structure bill.

For context, Hill is the chair of the House Financial Services Committee. In a recent interview, he said that the crypto legislation is extremely vital to the U.S. digital asset industry.

“I agree with Chairman Atkins of the SEC that passing CLARITY is critical,” Hill said during an interview with Fox Business.

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CLARITY Act Senate Vote Set For September 15

Before departing Washington for the August recess, Senate Majority Leader John Thune filed cloture on the CLARITY Act. The bill is now ready for action in the Senate when lawmakers reconvene.

The U.S. Senate is set to hold a cloture vote on September 15 at 2:15 p.m. ET. If the cloture vote is successful, it would limit further debate and negotiations.

For further context, the crypto bill requires 60 votes to end a Democratic filibuster. Republicans now have 53 seats in the Senate. Under the current rules, Democrats would have to back the bill, if it will move forward.

🚨 CLARITY Act update: Senate vote set for Sept 15, 3PM Rep. French Hill confirms House passed CLARITY last summer with 78 Dem votes. Now the Senate decides if the US leads the world in digital asset regulation. https://t.co/i7xE0HzyV7 pic.twitter.com/nF2gBciaz9 — 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸XRP (@BankXRP) September 5, 2026

Hill noted that the bill has earlier gained bipartisan support in the U.S. House. “We passed the CLARITY Act in the House last summer with 78 Democratic votes,” Hill said. He then added, “It’s now time for the Senate to join us and pass the CLARITY Act.”

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House Schedule Creates Fresh Hurdle

The Senate might have only a short time in which to finish work on the bill. There will be approximately 15 legislative days until the November elections get serious.

Another problem the House schedule poses is the difficulty of fitting in all these sessions. The last two weeks of September sessions were cancelled by the House leadership. Election recess is expected to start by September 17.

The timing would make it more difficult to get the CLARITY Act passed. The Senate will vote on September 15. After the vote, the House may have limited time in which to consider any changes.

Hill pointed out the efforts already made by both parties’ legislators. “Members on both sides of the aisle in the Senate, in my view, have worked tirelessly over the last year to find consensus,” he stated.

The comments come after the GENIUS Act became law and completed a year since enactment. That law laid the groundwork for a federal payment stablecoin framework. Now, netizens expect the CLARITY Act to follow suit.

Hill added that the next phase of regulation is going to be more extensive, concerning the digital assets and financial markets built on blockchain.

“It all comes down to the votes,” Hill said.

However, the odds of the CLARITY Act passing in 2026 have dropped massively after the House of Representatives decided to cancel their late-September session.