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US Rep. French Hill Bullish On CLARITY Act Approval Before Midterm Elections

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CLARITY Act Eyes Senate Vote On Friday But Only Under One Condition

Highlights

  • French Hill believes that the CLARITY Act is essential and needs to be enacted before the November midterm elections.
  • On September 15, Senate lawmakers will conduct an important cloture vote on the bill to set up the structure of the crypto market.
  • However, even if the Senate approves the bill, House schedule changes could hurt its chances of becoming law.
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U.S. Rep. French Hill is convinced the CLARITY Act will get through Congress before the November midterm elections. The Arkansas Republican’s comments come as the Senate is poised to hold a cloture vote on the crypto market structure bill.

For context, Hill is the chair of the House Financial Services Committee. In a recent interview, he said that the crypto legislation is extremely vital to the U.S. digital asset industry.

“I agree with Chairman Atkins of the SEC that passing CLARITY is critical,” Hill said during an interview with Fox Business.

CLARITY Act Senate Vote Set For September 15

Before departing Washington for the August recess, Senate Majority Leader John Thune filed cloture on the CLARITY Act. The bill is now ready for action in the Senate when lawmakers reconvene.

The U.S. Senate is set to hold a cloture vote on September 15 at 2:15 p.m. ET. If the cloture vote is successful, it would limit further debate and negotiations.

For further context, the crypto bill requires 60 votes to end a Democratic filibuster. Republicans now have 53 seats in the Senate. Under the current rules, Democrats would have to back the bill, if it will move forward.

Hill noted that the bill has earlier gained bipartisan support in the U.S. House. “We passed the CLARITY Act in the House last summer with 78 Democratic votes,” Hill said. He then added, “It’s now time for the Senate to join us and pass the CLARITY Act.”

House Schedule Creates Fresh Hurdle

The Senate might have only a short time in which to finish work on the bill. There will be approximately 15 legislative days until the November elections get serious.

Another problem the House schedule poses is the difficulty of fitting in all these sessions. The last two weeks of September sessions were cancelled by the House leadership. Election recess is expected to start by September 17.

The timing would make it more difficult to get the CLARITY Act passed. The Senate will vote on September 15. After the vote, the House may have limited time in which to consider any changes.

Hill pointed out the efforts already made by both parties’ legislators. “Members on both sides of the aisle in the Senate, in my view, have worked tirelessly over the last year to find consensus,” he stated.

The comments come after the GENIUS Act became law and completed a year since enactment. That law laid the groundwork for a federal payment stablecoin framework. Now, netizens expect the CLARITY Act to follow suit.

Hill added that the next phase of regulation is going to be more extensive, concerning the digital assets and financial markets built on blockchain.

“It all comes down to the votes,” Hill said.

However, the odds of the CLARITY Act passing in 2026 have dropped massively after the House of Representatives decided to cancel their late-September session.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.