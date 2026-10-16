Visa Advances Stablecoin Strategy as USDC Prefunding Hits Live Operations on Visa Direct

Visa Direct has officially moved its USDC stablecoin prefunding capability from pilot into commercial production.

Payments infrastructure provider Inyo Global is the first enabler on the network. The announcement, made on October 15, 2026, marks a major step in embedding regulated stablecoins into mainstream cross-border payment rails.

Eligible businesses, money transmitters, fintechs, banks, and payment companies, can now prefund Visa Direct payouts with USDC in near real time, around the clock.

Ad

Ad

From 2025 Pilots to Live Operations: What Changed

Visa’s move did not happen overnight. The company ran a series of experiments throughout 2025, testing stablecoin capabilities across different use cases.

Visa’s earlier USDC payouts pilot focused on sending funds directly to creator and gig-worker wallets, building the foundation for today’s launch.

Visa’s Global Head of Visa Direct, Vira Platonova, confirmed the shift: “The next chapter for stablecoins is adoption… We’re now seeing those efforts translate into live implementations.”

Inyo’s platform already supports domestic and international payouts across more than 180 countries. It has integrated Visa’s stablecoin capability directly into its existing APIs.

Clients do not need to rebuild systems. Inyo co-founder Robson Dantas highlighted that round-the-clock funding through familiar APIs was a core design goal.

This is not an isolated development. Parallel efforts across TradFi have been gaining pace.

Singapore Gulf Bank’s 24/7 USD payment expansion and Cross River Bank’s RLUSD integration on the XRP Ledger both reflect the same push: institutions want always-on liquidity without waiting on traditional bank funding windows.

Ad

Ad

What Investors and Businesses Should Watch

For businesses operating at high volumes, the benefit is direct. Prefunding with USDC reduces float costs and removes dependence on bank operating hours for cross-border flows.

Visa’s compliance, security, and network scale remain intact throughout. This fits a broader trend that Visa has been building quietly, Visa’s push into onchain lending and stablecoin-linked cards signals that the network sees stablecoins as infrastructure, not a niche product.

Enterprise adoption is also accelerating on the issuer side. Circle and Tereina’s USDC integration into SAP Pay workflows showed that businesses are plugging regulated stablecoins into back-office systems.

Meanwhile, Lightspark’s stablecoin-backed Visa card infrastructure is expanding what Visa-connected stablecoin products can look like for end users.

Regulatory dynamics add a layer of nuance. Circle’s push back against MiCA rules, where only 3 of the top 30 stablecoins comply, shows the compliance pressure still surrounding USDC in key markets.

Visa’s rollout is geographically limited in its first phase, and eligibility requirements apply.

Cuy Sheffield, Head of Visa Crypto Labs, confirmed the milestone on X: “Great to see Visa Direct stablecoin pre-funding in production with Inyo Global as the first enabler.”

Banks are taking note too, Wells Fargo’s preparation for stablecoin opportunities underlines how fast the institutional calculus is shifting.