Home / Crypto News / Visa Advances Stablecoin Strategy as USDC Prefunding Hits Live Operations on Visa Direct

Visa Advances Stablecoin Strategy as USDC Prefunding Hits Live Operations on Visa Direct

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Visa Doubles Down on Onchain Lending for Stablecoin-Linked Cards, Fintechs

Highlights

  • Visa Direct moved USDC stablecoin prefunding from pilot into commercial production on October 15, 2026, with Inyo Global as the first enabler.
  • Eligible businesses can now prefund Visa Direct payouts with USDC in near real time, 24/7, across Inyo’s 180+ country network without rebuilding systems.
  • The launch signals Visa treating stablecoins as core payment infrastructure, alongside parallel moves from Cross River, Circle, and Singapore Gulf Bank.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Visa Direct has officially moved its USDC stablecoin prefunding capability from pilot into commercial production.

Payments infrastructure provider Inyo Global is the first enabler on the network. The announcement, made on October 15, 2026, marks a major step in embedding regulated stablecoins into mainstream cross-border payment rails.

Eligible businesses, money transmitters, fintechs, banks, and payment companies, can now prefund Visa Direct payouts with USDC in near real time, around the clock.

From 2025 Pilots to Live Operations: What Changed

Visa’s move did not happen overnight. The company ran a series of experiments throughout 2025, testing stablecoin capabilities across different use cases.

Visa’s earlier USDC payouts pilot focused on sending funds directly to creator and gig-worker wallets, building the foundation for today’s launch.

Visa’s Global Head of Visa Direct, Vira Platonova, confirmed the shift: “The next chapter for stablecoins is adoption… We’re now seeing those efforts translate into live implementations.”

Inyo’s platform already supports domestic and international payouts across more than 180 countries. It has integrated Visa’s stablecoin capability directly into its existing APIs.

Clients do not need to rebuild systems. Inyo co-founder Robson Dantas highlighted that round-the-clock funding through familiar APIs was a core design goal.

This is not an isolated development. Parallel efforts across TradFi have been gaining pace.

Singapore Gulf Bank’s 24/7 USD payment expansion and Cross River Bank’s RLUSD integration on the XRP Ledger both reflect the same push: institutions want always-on liquidity without waiting on traditional bank funding windows.

What Investors and Businesses Should Watch

For businesses operating at high volumes, the benefit is direct. Prefunding with USDC reduces float costs and removes dependence on bank operating hours for cross-border flows.

Visa’s compliance, security, and network scale remain intact throughout. This fits a broader trend that Visa has been building quietly, Visa’s push into onchain lending and stablecoin-linked cards signals that the network sees stablecoins as infrastructure, not a niche product.

Enterprise adoption is also accelerating on the issuer side. Circle and Tereina’s USDC integration into SAP Pay workflows showed that businesses are plugging regulated stablecoins into back-office systems.

Meanwhile, Lightspark’s stablecoin-backed Visa card infrastructure is expanding what Visa-connected stablecoin products can look like for end users.

Regulatory dynamics add a layer of nuance. Circle’s push back against MiCA rules, where only 3 of the top 30 stablecoins comply, shows the compliance pressure still surrounding USDC in key markets.

Visa’s rollout is geographically limited in its first phase, and eligibility requirements apply.

Cuy Sheffield, Head of Visa Crypto Labs, confirmed the milestone on X: “Great to see Visa Direct stablecoin pre-funding in production with Inyo Global as the first enabler.”

Banks are taking note too, Wells Fargo’s preparation for stablecoin opportunities underlines how fast the institutional calculus is shifting.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Gemini Co-Founder Calls Zcash Still Early as ZEC Becomes Top Choice for Laundering
Strive Sets SATS Preferred Stock IPO at $90, Targets $630M for Bitcoin Purchases
ETH Co-Founder Vitalik Breaks Down Bitcoin vs AI Compute Cost Structure
Bulgaria’s 4th-Largest Bank to Add ETFs, Crypto to Mobile App in Early 2027
USDT Hits $183B and USDC Holds $73B as No Other Stablecoin Breaks the $5B Mark

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global ONCHAIN AWARDS 2026

WHO MADE THE LIST?

Meet the winners
View Winners

Related Articles

Top Stablecoin Infrastructure Platforms for Enterprises

USDT Hits $183B and USDC Holds $73B as No Other Stablecoin Breaks the $5B Mark
AN image of COINBASE logo

Coinbase Expands Marqeta Partnership to Bring Stablecoin-Backed Payment Cards to Businesses
Tether strengthens U.S. presence with Bo Hines’ appointment, eyeing compliance, growth, and a potential U.S.-specific stablecoin under the GENIUS Act.

Bo Hines Firm Got $6.3M From Tether While He Shaped Stablecoin Law, Here’s All
Polygon Labs Completes Coinme Acquisition, Becomes U.S. Regulated Payments Business

Polygon Labs Completes Coinme Acquisition, Becomes U.S. Regulated Payments Business
XRP News Ripple and Meritz Securities Bring Custody and Tokenization to Korea's Capital Markets

XRP News: Ripple and Meritz Securities Bring Custody and Tokenization to Korea’s Capital Markets
an image of Wells Fargo. logo

Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Preparing for Potential Stablecoin Opportunities in the US

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.