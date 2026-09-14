Home / Crypto News / XRP News: XRP Ledger (XRPL) Sets New Record After fixCleanup Activation on Mainnet

XRP News: XRP Ledger (XRPL) Sets New Record After fixCleanup Activation on Mainnet

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP News XRP Ledger XRPL Sets a New Record After fixCleanup Activation on Mainnet

Highlights

  • XRP Ledger has set a new record of 3254 transactions in a single block, with most being XRP payments.
  • The record transactions follow mainnet activation of fixCleanup3_3_0 amendment
  • XRP price jumped almost 4% amid the various developments.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

In major XRP news today, XRP Ledger set another milestone in terms of transactions in a single block. This comes days after the mainnet activation of the fixCleanup3_3_0 amendment.

XRP Ledger Successfully Processes 3254 Transactions in a Block

XRP Ledger set a new record of 3254 transactions in a single block, XRPL Foundation contributor Vet revealed in an X post on September 14.

Most of those transactions were simple 1-drop XRP payments, which place a light load on the network. He also pointed out that not all transactions are equal, with cross-currency, DEX, and NFT transactions having higher load footprints than basic XRP payments.

Vet explained that 500 XRP payments load might not push the Ledger into unhealthy territory, but 200 DEX-heavy transactions could. The massive transactions looked like throughput testing rather than organic retail flow.

In addition, Vet noted that XRPL block size is not fixed like the Bitcoin network. “XRPL transaction capacity is an adaptive soft target. If the last ledger packed more than the target and still closed fast, the target can rise indicating healthy consensus so the network clears more transactions,” he added.

The network prefers close times under five seconds. It can also throttle the target to under five seconds when it exceeds that limit. XRP Ledger recorded no slowdowns, no disruption, no validator issues while it saw new record transactions on the network.

Recently, Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz cleared notion that the XRP Ledger comprised more than 93% of all network activity in August 2026. Schwartz added that the trancations costs are cheap to enable people do various things.

Major XRP News Comes After FixCleanup Amendment Activation

The new record transactions follow mainnet activation of fixCleanup3_3_0 amendment on Friday. The bundled amendment added fixes for Single Asset Vaults, the Lending Protocol, Automated Market Makers, the permissioned DEX, Checks, and pseudo-accounts.

This is key ahead of the major XRP Ledger 3.3.0 upgrade. The upgrade consists of Confidential Transfer, BatchV1_1, DynamicMPT, PermissionDelegationV1_1, and Sponsor.

As CoinGape reported XRP news earlier, Ripple voted in favor of amendments to push for XRP Ledger 3.3.0 upgrade. Notably, the Sponsor (XLS-68) amendment is still facing a lower vote count of nearly 17%, which could delay its mainnet activation.

Meanwhile, XRP price has jumped almost 4% over the past 24 hours, currently trading around $1.39. This comes as Trump agreed to ethics provisions in CLARITY Act. Furthermore, trading volume has surpassed 78% over the past 24 hours, indicating massive interest among traders.

To deeply monitor XRPL consensus health, validator performance, and on-chain metrics, smart investors typically employ advanced crypto on chain analysis software to differentiate organic retail activity from throughput testing.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
UK FCA Considers Exempting Rules to Drive Tokenized Gold & Commodities Adoption
XRP Beats Bitcoin on South Korea’s Top Exchange as Upbit Volume Hits $8 Billion
BREAKING: President Trump Agrees to CLARITY Act Ethics Provisions in Final Text
Breaking: CLARITY Act Eyes Emergency Meeting Today With Senate Democrats Ahead Sept. 15 Vote
XRP Takes Back Seat As Ripple RLUSD Eyes $13 Trillion Market Amid CLARITY Act Vote

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

NOMINATIONS ARE LIVE

Nominate & Showcase Your Project to Top Web3 Leaders
Nominate Now

Related Articles

an image to represent the XRP news

XRP Takes Back Seat As Ripple RLUSD Eyes $13 Trillion Market Amid CLARITY Act Vote
XRP Price Prediction Ahead of Clarity Act

XRP News: SEC Delays New XRP ETF As CLARITY Act Risks Senate Vote Failure
XRP Price Prediction as XRPL Tops 1M AI Agent Transactions

XRP In Spotlight As Ripple Partner Clearpool Bets Big On XRPL Lending Protocol Upgrade
Ripple Chairman & Democratic Megadonor Chris Larsen Breaks Silence on Clarity Act

Ripple Chairman & Democratic Megadonor Chris Larsen Breaks Silence on Clarity Act
Breaking: XRP Ledger Fix Amendment Enters 2 Week Activation Phase With 82% Consensus Vote

XRP News: XRP Ledger Eyes Major v3.4.0 Upgrade With Lending Protocol Next Week
XRP price as US and Iran conclude positive talks in Doha

Iran-Linked Ripple XRP Study Reveals Surprising Facts As US-Iran War Escalates

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.