XRP News: XRP Ledger (XRPL) Sets New Record After fixCleanup Activation on Mainnet

In major XRP news today, XRP Ledger set another milestone in terms of transactions in a single block. This comes days after the mainnet activation of the fixCleanup3_3_0 amendment.

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XRP Ledger Successfully Processes 3254 Transactions in a Block

XRP Ledger set a new record of 3254 transactions in a single block, XRPL Foundation contributor Vet revealed in an X post on September 14.

Most of those transactions were simple 1-drop XRP payments, which place a light load on the network. He also pointed out that not all transactions are equal, with cross-currency, DEX, and NFT transactions having higher load footprints than basic XRP payments.

Vet explained that 500 XRP payments load might not push the Ledger into unhealthy territory, but 200 DEX-heavy transactions could. The massive transactions looked like throughput testing rather than organic retail flow.

In addition, Vet noted that XRPL block size is not fixed like the Bitcoin network. “XRPL transaction capacity is an adaptive soft target. If the last ledger packed more than the target and still closed fast, the target can rise indicating healthy consensus so the network clears more transactions,” he added.

The network prefers close times under five seconds. It can also throttle the target to under five seconds when it exceeds that limit. XRP Ledger recorded no slowdowns, no disruption, no validator issues while it saw new record transactions on the network.

Recently, Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz cleared notion that the XRP Ledger comprised more than 93% of all network activity in August 2026. Schwartz added that the trancations costs are cheap to enable people do various things.

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Major XRP News Comes After FixCleanup Amendment Activation

The new record transactions follow mainnet activation of fixCleanup3_3_0 amendment on Friday. The bundled amendment added fixes for Single Asset Vaults, the Lending Protocol, Automated Market Makers, the permissioned DEX, Checks, and pseudo-accounts.

This is key ahead of the major XRP Ledger 3.3.0 upgrade. The upgrade consists of Confidential Transfer, BatchV1_1, DynamicMPT, PermissionDelegationV1_1, and Sponsor.

As CoinGape reported XRP news earlier, Ripple voted in favor of amendments to push for XRP Ledger 3.3.0 upgrade. Notably, the Sponsor (XLS-68) amendment is still facing a lower vote count of nearly 17%, which could delay its mainnet activation.

Meanwhile, XRP price has jumped almost 4% over the past 24 hours, currently trading around $1.39. This comes as Trump agreed to ethics provisions in CLARITY Act. Furthermore, trading volume has surpassed 78% over the past 24 hours, indicating massive interest among traders.

To deeply monitor XRPL consensus health, validator performance, and on-chain metrics, smart investors typically employ advanced crypto on chain analysis software to differentiate organic retail activity from throughput testing.