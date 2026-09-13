XRP Takes Back Seat As Ripple RLUSD Eyes $13 Trillion Market Amid CLARITY Act Vote

XRP is taking a back seat from the spotlight in favor of RLUSD as Ripple’s stablecoin aims to capture a large market of corporate treasuries. While commenting on the latest progress being made in the XRP Ledger and the upcoming CLARITY Act vote, Thinking Crypto host Tony Edward pointed to massive opportunity for the crypto market.

Ad

Ad

Tony Edward Sparks XRP vs. RLUSD Debate

In a YouTube video, Edward stated that Ripple’s Stablecoin Chief Jack Mcdonald believes that there is $13 trillion in the corporate treasury that will be available to RLUSD. He added that payments and capital markets were fuelling the growth of stablecoin.

“Jack is eyeing a customer base that handles roughly $13 trillion in transactions annually,” Edward said.

The comments follow as Ripple keeps growing RLUSD around the world. Edward highlighted the payments firms and banks in which the company is involved. He also highlighted Ripple’s acquisition of GTreasury.

The expansion may enhance the institutional payments and capital markets role for RLUSD. Edward also connected the continued development of the XRP Ledger to the growth of the Ripple-backed stablecoin.

“Clearpool Finance proposes migrating to the XRP Ledger,” Edward said. The transfer would be based on the new lending standards of XRPL institutional credit products.

He also stated that Ripple has committed to investing in XRP and RLUSD yield products. However, Edward is still bullish on XRP. Moreover, he stated that he is still buying the dip across many cryptocurrencies.

Ad

Ad

CLARITY Act Takes Center Stage Ahead of September 15 Vote

The focus on Ripple’s RLUSD has come as the industry prepares for a key week of U.S. legislation. The Senate will vote on the CLARITY Act on Sept. 15.

Edward pointed out that the talks were underway and growing in the lead up to the vote. White House crypto director Patrick Whitt took to X to say that “Bad day to be a CLARITY Act doomer.”

Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz also weighed in. “Clarity isn’t dead,” he wrote. They are still talking over the weekend, he added.

The ethics issue is a major concern,” Edward said. The White House has the opportunity to write a new ethics agreement ahead of the vote, he opined.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is also bullish on the outlook. Edward also spotlighted that Armstrong recently called the CLARITY Act as “right at the finish line.”

The bill may lay the groundwork for a wider regulation of the United States crypto sector. Edward added that its passage also may improve market sentiment.

He said that the approval could lead to a big rally on Bitcoin. “You’re gonna see a God candle print on the Bitcoin chart,” Edward predicted. He also mentioned that altcoins may be in the future.

Meanwhile, the potential market of $13 trillion for Ripple’s RLUSD shows the interest of the institutions in tokenized finance. Nonetheless, the confidence in XRP is also growing despite the regulatory woes as the XRP Ledger expansion continues.