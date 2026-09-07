Home / Crypto News / Regulation News / ‘CLARITY Act Is Dead’: Former Federal Prosecutor Exposes Behind-the-Scenes Congress Talks

‘CLARITY Act Is Dead’: Former Federal Prosecutor Exposes Behind-the-Scenes Congress Talks

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
CLARITY Act Failure Could Spark Fresh Bitcoin & Crypto Selloff Before Q4 Rebound

The CLARITY Act has taken another hit ahead of the Sept. Senate action on the Bill. Having met with opposition from former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti in Washington, the former prosecutor says he’s convinced the legislation has little chance of moving forward, causing the number of cloture votes to jump to 15.

Mariotti Says Capitol Hill Has Moved On From CLARITY Act

He met with members of Congress and congressional staff throughout the week, Mariotti revealed. He posted later his experiences from these conversations on X.

He said, “CLARITY is dead. Congress is entering a post-CLARITY era.”

The former federal prosecutor said that the attitude was prevalent in those who were in the business of the legislative process. He also linked the obstacles encountered by the bill to the Ninth Circuit case involving prediction markets like Kalshi, and New Jersey’s attempt to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

His remarks follow those of Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan two weeks ago that called the legislation “walking dead.” As a result, there’s increasing doubt over the future of the CLARITY Act, and its chances of passing on prediction markets are declining.

Lummis Warns Time Is Running Out

Sen. Cynthia Lummis again called on the bills to be brought up for consideration before the end of this Congress. She reiterated that otherwise comprehensive legislation for the crypto market might not be in place until 2030.

She stated, “If the Clarity Act doesn’t pass this Congress, the next real opportunity to bring market structure legislation back up is 2030. That’s years of jobs, investment, and tax revenue we can avoid squandering if we finish this now.”

Congress is dealing with a short legislative session. The House is expected to depart Washington on Sept. 17. That’s just two days before the Senate’s cloture vote.

If the Senate adopts an amended version, then House members will have a limited amount of time to consider the changes before they leave the House.

There is also a waning in confidence in prediction markets. The odds of the CLARITY Act to passing in 2026 are currently 13% to 18% on Polymarket. It suggests a massive drop from previous probability as the contract was over 80% above earlier this year. Kalshi has also given low odds to the Senate to achieve the needed threshold.

The September 15 CLARITY Act vote is a cloture motion. It takes 60 votes to move on to debate. There are 50 Republicans in the Senate. At least seven Democrats will need to join them in order for the Senate to begin considering the bill.

Compare the top cloud mining platforms by contract terms and payout reliability.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
XRP Price Eyes 1200% Explosive Surge Even If CLARITY Act Fails To Pass: Analyst
Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto Market Turn Bullish As US Treasury Eyes $22B Debt Buyback
Ethereum to Let Users Pay Gas Fees With Stablecoins Under Its 2027 Hegotá Upgrade
Hunter Biden to Launch ‘LAPTOP’ Meme Coin on Base, Airdrop to TRUMP Holders
Bitcoin Unlikely to See a ‘Deep’ Correction, Analyst Says Citing Key Levels

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
BC Game

Related Articles

XRP Price Prediction: What Could the September 15 CLARITY Act Vote Mean for XRP?

XRP Price Eyes 1200% Explosive Surge Even If CLARITY Act Fails To Pass: Analyst
Breaking: Senator Lummis Confirms CLARITY Act Senate Floor Vote Next Week Ahead August Recess

Sen. Lummis: If CLARITY Fails This Congress, Market Structure Legislation Slips to 2030
CLARITY Act Eyes Senate Vote On Friday But Only Under One Condition

US Rep. French Hill Bullish On CLARITY Act Approval Before Midterm Elections
Here's Why Analysts Forecast CLARITY Act May Not Pass in 2026

National Sheriffs’ Association Drops Opposition to CLARITY Act
Let’s Finish the Job, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Says as CLARITY Act Senate Vote Nears

“Let’s Finish the Job,” Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Says as CLARITY Act Senate Vote Nears
an image to represent the CLARITY Act news

CLARITY Act at Risk as House Cancels Late-September Sessions Ahead of Senate Vote

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.