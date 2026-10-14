Home / Crypto News / Ripple Mints $38.6M RLUSD, Burns $50.6M as Standard Chartered Custody Goes Live

Ripple Mints $38.6M RLUSD, Burns $50.6M as Standard Chartered Custody Goes Live

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP News: Ripple Nears Make-or-Break July 1 California Deadline With RLUSD In Spotlight

Highlights

  • Ripple Treasury minted $38.6M RLUSD on Ethereum and burned $50.6M on the XRP Ledger, cutting circulating supply by a net $12M.
  • The cross-chain rebalancing points to liquidity shifting toward Ethereum to meet DeFi and institutional demand, not supply inflation.
  • Standard Chartered launched bank-grade RLUSD custody via its Dubai DIFC branch on October 12, with an LMAX collateral integration planned.
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Ripple’s RLUSD mint activity is picking up pace, and the timing is no coincidence.

On-chain data from the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker shows that Ripple Treasury executed two back-to-back RLUSD mints on Ethereum totaling $38.6 million.

At the same time, three separate burns worth $50.6 million hit the XRP Ledger. The net result: a $12 million reduction in circulating RLUSD supply.

What the On-Chain Numbers Actually Tell Investors

The RLUSD mint split across two Ethereum transactions, one for 19.6 million tokens and another for 19 million.

Treasury mints like these typically follow real customer USD deposits. They are not a signal of free supply inflation. They represent freshly demanded liquidity.

This multi-chain treasury activity arrives just days after Standard Chartered launched institutional custody for RLUSD through its Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch.

A milestone that Standard Chartered Launches Custody for Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin marked as a watershed moment for enterprise adoption.

The Ethereum side gained $38.6 million in new RLUSD. The XRP Ledger lost $50.6 million across three burns of 13 million, 18 million, and 19.6 million.

Combined, that is a net $12 million drawn out of circulation. This points to active rebalancing, moving liquidity from XRPL to Ethereum, likely to meet DeFi demand or satisfy institutional counterparties who operate on Ethereum rails.

RLUSD holds a market capitalization near $2.42 billion as of this reporting. It has maintained its dollar peg throughout.

Earlier this year, RLUSD Hit a Fresh Market Cap ATH Near $2.5B While XRPL Stables Jumped 6%, underscoring how quickly the stablecoin has scaled since its 2024 launch under NYDFS regulation.

The cross-chain pattern is not new. Ripple Expanded RLUSD to Ethereum Layer-2 Networks and an XRPL Sidechain via Wormhole, giving it wider reach across DeFi ecosystems.

What changes now is that bank-grade custody is live, and that raises the strategic stakes of every treasury move.

Standard Chartered Custody and the LMAX Collateral Play: Why It Changes the Game

Standard Chartered launched its RLUSD custody service on October 12, 2026. It operates through the bank’s DIFC branch in Dubai, regulated by the DFSA.

Jack McDonald, Ripple’s SVP of Stablecoins, put it plainly: “RLUSD was built for exactly this kind of institutional use case.”

What makes this more than a custody announcement is the planned LMAX collateral integration. Under the model, institutions keep their RLUSD with Standard Chartered.

The value is then mirrored to LMAX’s trading systems. Tokens never leave the custodian. That removes transfer-related counterparty risk, a real pain point for institutional desks trading digital assets at scale.

Luke Dorney, Head of Custody at LMAX Group, called RLUSD “an increasingly important component of institutional digital asset markets.”

The collateral integration is still pending final documentation, testing, and regulatory approval. But the direction is clear. Ripple has been building institutional rails aggressively.

Ripple Partnered With Privy to Expand XRPL Access for XRP and RLUSD Payments, opening RLUSD to agentic and AI-driven payment flows.

Separately, Ripple Rolled Out a New Mint Platform to Expand RLUSD Access for Institutions, giving qualified institutions a direct route to mint and redeem at scale.

Dubai is not an isolated bet either. Ripple Flagged Turkey as a Digital Assets Hub With Garanti BBVA Custody and RLUSD Rails, layering on further bank custody coverage across emerging markets.

Meanwhile, the XRP Ledger itself is growing as a settlement layer. X402 AI Payments on XRPL Topped 10 Million, a milestone that makes every unit of RLUSD liquidity on the ledger more strategically relevant.

On-chain yield demand is also rising. Doppler’s XRP Vault Hit $125M, putting yield-seeking capital firmly in the XRPL ecosystem.

And with BNY Mellon Eyeing 24/7 Tokenized U.S. Treasuries Settlement, RLUSD could soon serve as settlement infrastructure for tokenized traditional assets.

For investors, the read is straightforward. These are not pump signals. They are plumbing signals.

The mint-and-burn cycle is treasury management responding to real institutional demand. The custody launch is the infrastructure that makes that demand sustainable at scale.

Watch circulating supply trends, Standard Chartered and LMAX implementation updates, and further bank custody announcements for the next leg of this story.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.