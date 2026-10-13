Home / Crypto News / Kalshi Seeks Full Sixth Circuit Review of Prediction Market Regulation Ruling

Kalshi Seeks Full Sixth Circuit Review of Prediction Market Regulation Ruling

Coingapestaff
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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Kalshi requested Sixth Circuit rehearing following adverse rulings involving Ohio and Tennessee.
  • The September 25 panel ruling permitted Ohio and Tennessee to enforce gambling laws against Kalshi.
  • The CFTC proposed swap status for sports contracts and excluded casino wagers through separate rulemaking.
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Kalshi has asked the full Sixth Circuit to reconsider a ruling favoring Ohio and Tennessee sports regulators. Kalshi’s court petition challenges the September 25 decision allowing states to enforce gambling laws.

Kalshi Challenges The Sixth Circuit’s Sports Contracts Ruling

In its September decision, the three-judge panel found that Kalshi had not established its sports contracts as swaps. The judges determined that if those contracts qualified, then federal commodities law would not take precedence over state gambling laws.

As a result, the court affirmed Ohio’s injunction denial and lifted an injunction against Tennessee regulators. In March 2025, the Ohio Casino Control Commission banned Kalshi from making sports contracts. In January 2026, Tennessee’s Sports Wagering Council made a similar request.

Kalshi challenges both findings and asks the panel or the full appeals court to reconsider. Its lawyers argue that Congress gave the CFTC “exclusive jurisdiction” over contracts traded on designated exchanges. They also argue that the decision is inconsistent with other federal appeals court rulings and Sixth Circuit law.

CFTC  Proposes New Rules For Prediction Markets

On October 9, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission proposed including event contracts within the federal swap definition. The agency said the contracts include sports, politics, cultural events and weather.

CFTC Chairman Michael Selig dubbed the products “commodity derivatives” under the authority of the commission. The regulator sought public comment on the proposal within 30 days after the proposal was published in the Federal Register.

Meanwhile, the CFTC issued an interim final rule excluding casino gambling and sportsbook wagers from the swap definition. According to the agency, the rule would go into effect upon publication in the Federal Register.

In its petition, Kalshi cited both actions as grounds for a new hearing. The company claims that there is a legal distinction between exchange-traded event contracts and those contracts placed with standard bookmakers. 

Other Court Disputes Remain Active

The court battle is not limited to Ohio and Tennessee, as appeals courts in both states have concluded in different ways.

In New Jersey, the Third Circuit ruled in favor of Kalshi, whereas the Ninth Circuit ruled in favor of Nevada regulators. Kalshi filed a separate request for full Ninth Circuit review in September, following its Nevada loss.

Meanwhile, New Jersey authorities are seeking review by the US Supreme Court of the Third Circuit decision. The NFL filed with the Supreme Court on Oct. 8 in favor of intervention for sports prediction market regulation. 

The conflicts are not limited to Kaslshi alone. In September, New York filed a lawsuit against Polymarket for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation.

The league said state gambling regulators provide better protection against sports betting integrity concerns. Kalshi must respond to New Jersey’s Supreme Court petition by November 9, according to the court docket. 

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.