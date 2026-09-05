Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Bitcoin Unchanged as U.S. Strikes Three Iranian Oil Tankers After Attacks on Warships

Bitcoin Unchanged as U.S. Strikes Three Iranian Oil Tankers After Attacks on Warships

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Bitcoin is trading just below the psychological $80,000 level.
  • BTC remained largely unchanged as the U.S. struck three Iranian oil tankers.
  • The crypto market heads into a major week with the upcoming inflation readings.
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Bitcoin remained largely unchanged amid the latest escalation in the U.S.-Iran war, with the U.S. striking three Iranian oil tankers in retaliation for earlier attacks on its warships. However, BTC faces a huge and potentially volatile week ahead with the release of the latest inflation readings.

Bitcoin Holds Steady Amid Latest U.S.-Iran Attacks

In an X post, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed that its forces struck three Iranian oil tankers after Iran launched missiles at two U.S. Navy warships. “Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours,” CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper said.

Bitcoin held steady amid these latest attacks, trading just below the psychological $80,000 level. BTC is trading at around $79,800, up less than 1% on the day, according to TradingView data.

Source: TradingView; Bitcoin daily chart

Bitcoin had tumbled yesterday following the release of the August U.S. jobs report, which came in way stronger than expected. This boosted bets of a potential Fed rate hike, which could happen as soon as this month’s FOMC meeting.

Fed Governor Chris Waller eased concerns about a September rate hike earlier in the week, saying he was leaning toward holding rates unchanged. However, he noted that the upcoming August inflation readings could sway his decision.

All Eyes On Next Week’s CPI and PPI Data

The market is focused on the release of the August CPI and PPI data next week, which could spark significant volatility for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. Waller mentioned that a hot inflation reading could prompt him to consider a hike.

Meanwhile, other Fed officials such as Fed President Beth Hammack have also raised concerns about rising inflation, signaling their readiness to back a hike. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, in his Jackson Hole speech, vowed that they are ready to do what they must do if inflation doesn’t show signs of slowing.

Ahead of the CPI and PPI release, crypto traders are almost evenly split on whether the Fed will hold or hike rates at the September FOMC meeting. Data from the top crypto prediction market platform Polymarket shows a 51% chance that they will hold rates steady and a 50% chance they will hike rates.

Source: Polymarket
Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.