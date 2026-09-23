XRP Surpasses Hyperliquid, Zcash in Futures Open Interest with $9B Volume on CME & Binance

XRP futures open interest has overtaken Hyperliquid and Zcash, indicating massive interest from traders. Massive buying on derivatives exchanges CME and Binance drove XRP price beyond $1.62 today amid spot ETF inflows, broader market recovery, and bullish price predictions.

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XRP Tops Hyperliquid and Zcash Futures Open Interest

XRP futures open interest climbed $4.10 billion over the past 24 hours, hitting a 9-month high. This positioned the Ripple-linked coin to surpass Hyperliquid and Zcash in futures open interest, according to Coinglass data.

Notably, the massive demand for XRP came from derivatives traders than from spot traders. In the last 24 hours, futures volume across derivatives exchanges was $9.4 billion against $2.2 billion in spot volume, causing price to surge 7%.

CME remained a core venue for futures trading after it surpassed Binance recently, as CoinGape reported. XRP futures OI on CME skyrocketed more than 16% in 24 hours and 14% in last 4 hours to $756 million, at the time of writing.

CME Group data showed that XRP futures open interest recorded a daily volume of 10,559 and open interest of 9,184 on Tuesday.

On Binance, XRP futures open interest also jumped 10% over last 24 hours to almost $700 million. Binance saw trading volume above $2.4 billion, making almost $9 billion in futures volume with CME. This indicates massive interest from institutional investors.

The ranking shift is notable because Hyperliquid and Zcash are recording continuous buying. HYPE’s own perpetuals still command large notional size on Hyperliquid, and ZEC open interest expanded sharply during its recent rally.

XRP’s latest move reflects renewed leverage after deleveraging in mid-September around the CLARITY Act vote, helping with a rebound in price from $1.30 to a high of $1.62 today.

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Reasons Why Price Is Going Up Today

XRP saw more than $17 billion in total liquidations over the past 24 hours, after Bitcoin and Ethereum. Traders closed $9.50 million in short positions, with the largest liquidation of XRPUSDT worth $5.09 million on the Binance crypto exchange.

The broader crypto market recovery and Trump confirming a good meeting with Iran during the UN General Assembly fueled upside momentum in Bitcoin, ETH, XRP and other altcoins.

Moreover, spot XRP ETFs recorded renewed inflows amid capital inflows into the crypto market. Cumulative net inflows and AUM have both reached $1.73 billion. XRP ETFs saw $20.02 million in inflows on Tuesday, with Bitwise recording $19.16 million in inflows.

XRP is also rising due to bullish price predictions by notable experts. Peter Brandt predicted XRP price can rally to $5.40. His chart indicates XRP could break above the psychological $5 level by next year. The network activity is also up, with XRPL transactions up in line with growing open interest.

To track these market-moving derivatives metrics and open interest changes in real time, traders should utilize the best crypto research tools.