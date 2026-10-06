Former CFTC Chair & MoonPay’s Caroline Pham Teases Big Ripple Announcement

Caroline Pham, CEO of MoonPay Institutional and former CFTC Acting Chairman, sparked speculation within the XRP army about a potential big announcement related to Ripple. She had used similar hints before announcements such as a partnership with WisdomTree last month.

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Caroline Pham Pointing to Ripple’s Logo Sparks Buzz in XRP Community

In an X post on October 6, Caroline Pham shared an image of her pointing at a large white logo of blockchain payments firm Ripple. The image quickly grabbed the XRP community’s attention. They interpreted the post as a possible signal of an upcoming collaboration or announcement involving Ripple.

Pham currently leads MoonPay Institutional, the unit the payments firm launched in 2026 after acquiring crypto key management company Sodot. She also serves as MoonPay’s chief legal officer and chief administrative officer.

She played a crucial role as acting CFTC Chair, during which she advanced crypto initiatives including a digital asset pilot program, guidance on tokenized collateral, and the first spot crypto products on CFTC-registered exchanges.

Caroline Pham’s latest post drew massive engagement, with almost 100,000 views within hours. Neither MoonPay nor Ripple has reposted or issued a statement confirming any partnership, product integration, or other announcement linked to the image.

During the Korea Blockchain Week last week, she also posted “GET READY” about tokenization trends enabling broader retail and foreign-investor access to U.S. markets, tagging Ripple along with Figure and other entities.

Ripple President Monica Long also told former CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham that most tokenized asset volume will move to public blockchains, underscoring institutional adoption and the XRP Ledger’s role.

As CoinGape reported on Monday, the CFTC proposed the first-ever crypto rules under the Regulation ‘Crypto Asset Transactions’ (CTX) and Regulation ‘Crypto Asset Markets’ (CAM) regulatory frameworks.

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Bulls Push XRP Price Higher

XRP price has jumped more than 1% from a 24-hour low of $1.49, with the price currently trading at $1.51. Trading volume has also increased by 5% in the last 24 hours, indicating renewed interest among traders.

CoinGlass data showed massive buying in the derivatives market in the last few hours. At the time of writing, the total XRP futures open interest jumped 0.54% to $3.61 billion in the last 24 hours.

The 4-hour XRP futures OI on CME and Binance climbed more than 1% and 0.86%, respectively. This signals bullish sentiment among derivatives traders.

Analysts remain bullish on XRP price rally in the coming months. Veteran trader Peter Brandt predicted a rally to $2.16, but there is a catch. Crypto analyst Crypto Tony also predicted that a reclaim of $1.58 is needed to continue moving higher.

For traders aiming to leverage these market movements, comparing the best crypto futures trading platforms can help identify the lowest fee environments and highest liquidity order books.