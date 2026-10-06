Home / Crypto News / Former CFTC Chair & MoonPay’s Caroline Pham Teases Big Ripple Announcement

Former CFTC Chair & MoonPay’s Caroline Pham Teases Big Ripple Announcement

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Former CFTC Chair & MoonPay's Caroline Pham Teases Big Ripple Announcement

Highlights

  • MoonPay CLO and former CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham teases big announcement related to Ripple.
  • This sparked massive speculation within the XRP community.
  • XRP price climbed more than 1% as analysts predict further upside.
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Caroline Pham, CEO of MoonPay Institutional and former CFTC Acting Chairman, sparked speculation within the XRP army about a potential big announcement related to Ripple. She had used similar hints before announcements such as a partnership with WisdomTree last month.

Caroline Pham Pointing to Ripple’s Logo Sparks Buzz in XRP Community

In an X post on October 6, Caroline Pham shared an image of her pointing at a large white logo of blockchain payments firm Ripple. The image quickly grabbed the XRP community’s attention. They interpreted the post as a possible signal of an upcoming collaboration or announcement involving Ripple.

Caroline Pham Pointing at Ripple Logo
Caroline Pham Pointing at Ripple Logo. Source: X

 

Pham currently leads MoonPay Institutional, the unit the payments firm launched in 2026 after acquiring crypto key management company Sodot. She also serves as MoonPay’s chief legal officer and chief administrative officer.

She played a crucial role as acting CFTC Chair, during which she advanced crypto initiatives including a digital asset pilot program, guidance on tokenized collateral, and the first spot crypto products on CFTC-registered exchanges.

Caroline Pham’s latest post drew massive engagement, with almost 100,000 views within hours. Neither MoonPay nor Ripple has reposted or issued a statement confirming any partnership, product integration, or other announcement linked to the image.

During the Korea Blockchain Week last week, she also posted “GET READY” about tokenization trends enabling broader retail and foreign-investor access to U.S. markets, tagging Ripple along with Figure and other entities.

Ripple President Monica Long also told former CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham that most tokenized asset volume will move to public blockchains, underscoring institutional adoption and the XRP Ledger’s role.

As CoinGape reported on Monday, the CFTC proposed the first-ever crypto rules under the Regulation ‘Crypto Asset Transactions’ (CTX) and Regulation ‘Crypto Asset Markets’ (CAM) regulatory frameworks.

Bulls Push XRP Price Higher

XRP price has jumped more than 1% from a 24-hour low of $1.49, with the price currently trading at $1.51. Trading volume has also increased by 5% in the last 24 hours, indicating renewed interest among traders.

CoinGlass data showed massive buying in the derivatives market in the last few hours. At the time of writing, the total XRP futures open interest jumped 0.54% to $3.61 billion in the last 24 hours.

The 4-hour XRP futures OI on CME and Binance climbed more than 1% and 0.86%, respectively. This signals bullish sentiment among derivatives traders.

Analysts remain bullish on XRP price rally in the coming months. Veteran trader Peter Brandt predicted a rally to $2.16, but there is a catch. Crypto analyst Crypto Tony also predicted that a reclaim of $1.58 is needed to continue moving higher.

XRP Price in Daily Timeframe
XRP Price in Daily Timeframe. Source: Crypto Tony

For traders aiming to leverage these market movements, comparing the best crypto futures trading platforms can help identify the lowest fee environments and highest liquidity order books.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.