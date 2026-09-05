Home / Crypto News / FOMC Meeting Sept. 2026: Date, Schedule, Expectations and How To Watch?

FOMC Meeting Sept. 2026: Date, Schedule, Expectations and How To Watch?

Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
FOMC Meeting July 2026: Date, Schedule, How to add Watch and Exceptions

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will hold a meeting during mid-September. This meet will follow a better than forecast U.S. employment report. The markets are now in a split about the next interest-rate move.

The U.S. employers added 162,000 jobs in August. It represented an outcome that was way higher than the average of 55,000 jobs created, which was the expectation. Meanwhile, the rate of unemployment remained 4.1%. The strong U.S. jobs report has raised hopes for a further increase in the Fed’s interest rates.

FOMC Meeting September 2026 Date & Schedule

The committee will convene on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 15-16 for the next FOMC meeting. This is one of the Fed’s Meetings with a Summary of Economic Projections.

The policy call will be scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET, on September 16. The statement will be issued at that time by the Fed.

The press conference from the FOMC will take place after at 2:30 p.m. ET. Investors will be listening for any indications from the comments of what to expect next in terms of rates.

Moreover, the FOMC meeting will also feature new economic forecasts. These forecasts can provide new insights into inflation, as well as employment and rates of interest.

What To Expect From The Upcoming FOMC Meeting?

The market is expecting a Fed rate hike, according to the most recent CME FedWatch data. It shows a 58.4% probability of a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike during the September 2026 FOMC meeting. The odds of keeping the interest rates unchanged is 41.6%.

For context, the current target range is 3.50%-3.75% and a 25-basis-point hike would move the range to 3.75%-4.00%.

The new rates are significant change. Earlier this week, a solid August jobs report has spurred hopes for a higher Fed rates. Futures markets were anticipating an increase in Fed interest rates after the non-farm payrolls data, which was around 59% chance, according to Reuters. However, the decision cannot be guaranteed.

Fomc meeting
September FOMC meeting decision odds. Source: CME FedWatch Tool

Moreover, the upcoming CPI inflation data will stay a key factor in the decision. The August CPI is expected to be out on September 11. That will provide policymakers with fresh inflation data, just days before the FOMC meeting.

The Fed will also have to consider the state of the economy overall. Wages picked up a bit in August. Average hourly earnings increased 3.1% from a year ago. In situations were the labor market is robust, it will likely lead to a more restrictive policy.

How To Watch The September Fed Meeting

The decision will be available on the Federal Reserve’s official website for investors to follow. Further, the Fed’s policy statement will also be released at the same time the decision is announced.

The Fed will also be making the press conference available on its website. It starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on September 16.

Moreover, September’s decision may be a huge deal for financial markets. Sharply reacting could be stocks, treasury yields and the U.S. dollar. If the Fed comes out with a surprise hike, it may also cause more volatility for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Bitcoin Unchanged as U.S. Strikes Three Iranian Oil Tankers After Attacks on Warships
US Rep. French Hill Bullish On CLARITY Act Approval Before Midterm Elections
Pakistan’s PVARA Sept. 5 Crypto Deadline Hits Today, Register or Shut Down
GoMining Hack Drains 600+ Wallets, Thieves Consolidate $2.8M in ETH
Leaked Ripple Docs Name Uber and Airbnb as Prime Use Cases for Instant Worker Payouts

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
BC Game

Related Articles

An image of U.S. President Donald Trump and his comment on the Fed rate cut

Breaking: Trump Demands Fed Rate Cut, Threatens To Halt Trade With Deficit Nations
an image of the Bitcoin logo

Breaking: Bitcoin Tumbles As Non-Farm Payrolls Surge To 162K In August
An image of Chris Waller to represent his statement on the FOMC meeting

Fed’s Chris Waller Says September FOMC Decision to Depend on August Inflation Data
BREAKING: Bitcoin Rises as Fed's Williams Eases Rate Hike and Inflation Concerns

BREAKING: Bitcoin Rises as Fed’s Williams Eases Rate Hike and Inflation Concerns
Crypto market steady ahead of U.S CPI data, labor reports, and BOJ rate decision

Crypto Market Eyes US Job Data But JPMorgan Focuses on CPI for Fed Rate Hike Decision
Crypto Stocks That Could Outperform Ahead of MiCA Deadline

Crypto Stocks: COIN, BMNR, & CRCL Slip as BTC Stays Flat Amid Fed Rate Hike Woes

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.