FOMC Meeting Sept. 2026: Date, Schedule, Expectations and How To Watch?

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will hold a meeting during mid-September. This meet will follow a better than forecast U.S. employment report. The markets are now in a split about the next interest-rate move.

The U.S. employers added 162,000 jobs in August. It represented an outcome that was way higher than the average of 55,000 jobs created, which was the expectation. Meanwhile, the rate of unemployment remained 4.1%. The strong U.S. jobs report has raised hopes for a further increase in the Fed’s interest rates.

Ad

Ad

FOMC Meeting September 2026 Date & Schedule

The committee will convene on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 15-16 for the next FOMC meeting. This is one of the Fed’s Meetings with a Summary of Economic Projections.

The policy call will be scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET, on September 16. The statement will be issued at that time by the Fed.

BREAKING: Trump calls for US to have “lowest” interest rates in the world 53% chance Fed "hikes" rates this month pic.twitter.com/F4esXAQ5Ah — Kalshi (@Kalshi) September 4, 2026

The press conference from the FOMC will take place after at 2:30 p.m. ET. Investors will be listening for any indications from the comments of what to expect next in terms of rates.

Moreover, the FOMC meeting will also feature new economic forecasts. These forecasts can provide new insights into inflation, as well as employment and rates of interest.

Ad

Ad

What To Expect From The Upcoming FOMC Meeting?

The market is expecting a Fed rate hike, according to the most recent CME FedWatch data. It shows a 58.4% probability of a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike during the September 2026 FOMC meeting. The odds of keeping the interest rates unchanged is 41.6%.

For context, the current target range is 3.50%-3.75% and a 25-basis-point hike would move the range to 3.75%-4.00%.

The new rates are significant change. Earlier this week, a solid August jobs report has spurred hopes for a higher Fed rates. Futures markets were anticipating an increase in Fed interest rates after the non-farm payrolls data, which was around 59% chance, according to Reuters. However, the decision cannot be guaranteed.

Moreover, the upcoming CPI inflation data will stay a key factor in the decision. The August CPI is expected to be out on September 11. That will provide policymakers with fresh inflation data, just days before the FOMC meeting.

The Fed will also have to consider the state of the economy overall. Wages picked up a bit in August. Average hourly earnings increased 3.1% from a year ago. In situations were the labor market is robust, it will likely lead to a more restrictive policy.

How To Watch The September Fed Meeting

The decision will be available on the Federal Reserve’s official website for investors to follow. Further, the Fed’s policy statement will also be released at the same time the decision is announced.

The Fed will also be making the press conference available on its website. It starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on September 16.

Moreover, September’s decision may be a huge deal for financial markets. Sharply reacting could be stocks, treasury yields and the U.S. dollar. If the Fed comes out with a surprise hike, it may also cause more volatility for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.