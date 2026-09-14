Strive Adds 469 Bitcoin for $36.6 Million, Holdings Reach 25,000 BTC

Strive has added 469 Bitcoin worth about $36.6 million to its treasury. The latest purchase raised the company’s total holdings to 25,000 BTC as of September 11, 2026.

Ad

Ad

Strive Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 25,000 BTC

Strive bought the 469 Bitcoin between September 8 and September 11 at an average purchase price of about $77,954 per coin, the company disclosed in an 8-K filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As a result, Strive’s Bitcoin balance increased from 24,531 BTC to exactly 25,000 BTC. Chief Executive Matt Cole also posted the company’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker on X. In the post, he wrote, “Wall-breaking season at Strive.”

Meanwhile, the company has continued to build its Bitcoin position through a series of recent purchases. In late August, Strive acquired 1,800 BTC. It later added another 1,375 BTC before completing the latest 469 BTC transaction.

Ad

Ad

SATA Financing Supports Latest Bitcoin Purchase

Strive funded the latest $36.6 million purchase through its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock, known as SATA. Therefore, the company did not rely on common share proceeds for this Bitcoin acquisition.

The nominal issuance value of SATA has now moved above $1 billion. Through this structure, Strive can raise capital through preferred stock while continuing to expand its Bitcoin holdings.

In addition, Cole said the company’s “amplification ratio” has risen to 53.5%. Strive uses the measure to track Bitcoin exposure available to common shareholders compared with its net asset value.

Strive Keeps Cash and STRC Holdings

Alongside its Bitcoin position, Strive held 505,000 shares of Strategy’s STRC preferred stock as of September 11. Those shares had a fair value of about $49.81 million.

The company also reported about $204.2 million in cash. Together, these assets remain part of Strive’s balance sheet as it continues to increase its Bitcoin exposure.

During 2026, Strive expanded its treasury through direct purchases and assets gained from its merger with Semler Scientific. With the latest 469 BTC purchase, the company has now reached the 25,000 BTC mark.

For more security, companies use institutional crypto custody solutions to protect and manage large digital reserves.