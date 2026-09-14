Home / Crypto News / Strive Adds 469 Bitcoin for $36.6 Million, Holdings Reach 25,000 BTC

Strive Adds 469 Bitcoin for $36.6 Million, Holdings Reach 25,000 BTC

Coingapestaff
Updated
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Strive purchased 469 Bitcoin for $36.6 million, raising its total corporate holdings to 25,000 BTC.
  • The latest Bitcoin purchase was funded through SATA financing without using proceeds from share issuance.
  • Strive also held $204.2 million cash and 505,000 Strategy STRC preferred shares on September 11.
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Strive has added 469 Bitcoin worth about $36.6 million to its treasury. The latest purchase raised the company’s total holdings to 25,000 BTC as of September 11, 2026.

Strive Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 25,000 BTC

Strive bought the 469 Bitcoin between September 8 and September 11 at an average purchase price of about $77,954 per coin, the company disclosed in an 8-K filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As a result, Strive’s Bitcoin balance increased from 24,531 BTC to exactly 25,000 BTC. Chief Executive Matt Cole also posted the company’s Bitcoin portfolio tracker on X. In the post, he wrote, “Wall-breaking season at Strive.”

Meanwhile, the company has continued to build its Bitcoin position through a series of recent purchases. In late August, Strive acquired 1,800 BTC. It later added another 1,375 BTC before completing the latest 469 BTC transaction.

SATA Financing Supports Latest Bitcoin Purchase

Strive funded the latest $36.6 million purchase through its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock, known as SATA. Therefore, the company did not rely on common share proceeds for this Bitcoin acquisition.

The nominal issuance value of SATA has now moved above $1 billion. Through this structure, Strive can raise capital through preferred stock while continuing to expand its Bitcoin holdings.

In addition, Cole said the company’s “amplification ratio” has risen to 53.5%. Strive uses the measure to track Bitcoin exposure available to common shareholders compared with its net asset value.

Strive Keeps Cash and STRC Holdings

Alongside its Bitcoin position, Strive held 505,000 shares of Strategy’s STRC preferred stock as of September 11. Those shares had a fair value of about $49.81 million.

The company also reported about $204.2 million in cash. Together, these assets remain part of Strive’s balance sheet as it continues to increase its Bitcoin exposure.

During 2026, Strive expanded its treasury through direct purchases and assets gained from its merger with Semler Scientific. With the latest 469 BTC purchase, the company has now reached the 25,000 BTC mark.

For more security, companies use institutional crypto custody solutions to protect and manage large digital reserves.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.