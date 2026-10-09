Home / Crypto News / MARA Holdings Dumps 996 BTC During $1 Billion in Crypto Market Liquidations

MARA Holdings Dumps 996 BTC During $1 Billion in Crypto Market Liquidations

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
MARA Holdings Dumps 996 BTC During $1 Billion in Crypto Market Liquidations

Highlights

  • Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings sold 996 BTC worth $81.13 million to Galaxy Digital.
  • The transfer coincided with over $1 billion in crypto market liquidations.
  • Bitcoin price bounced above $82,500 after the latest massive selloffs.
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Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings sold 996 BTC during the crypto market’s latest massive liquidation event. The sale comes as Bitcoin price fell below $80,500 amid decades-high 10-year US Treasury yields and outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs.

MARA Holdings Moves BTC amid Broader Crypto Liquidations

On October 9, Lookonchain reported that a wallet linked to MARA Holdings moved 996 BTC to Galaxy Digital. The potential sale was worth almost $81.13 million.

Arkham Intelligence data showed the Bitcoin miner wallets still hold 7,913.44 BTC worth more than $652 million. MARA Holdings continued to move massive BTC in the last few months. Notably, it even moved more than 993 BTC to Galaxy Digital in August.

MARA Holdings Moves Bitcoin to Galaxy Digital
MARA Holdings Moves Bitcoin to Galaxy Digital. Source: Arkham Intelligence

The latest transfer coincided with over $1 billion in crypto market liquidations in 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data. More than 181K traders were liquidated, with the largest single liquidation order on Hyperliquid, when someone sold ETH valued at $19.98 million.

The crypto market saw almost $935 million in total long liquidations, with MARA Holdings dumping BTC holdings. Bitcoin recorded nearly $220 million in long liquidations in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) led with more than $280 million in long liquidations.

Bitcoin dropped amid a mix of headwinds, including elevated oil prices amid renewed US-Iran war tensions, the 10-year US Treasury yield hitting a 24-year high, and profit booking amid outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs.

After Trump ruled out strikes against Iran before midterm elections, Bitcoin price rebounded above $82,600 as oil prices dropped. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields fell sharply to 5.24% from 5.35% and the US dollar index (DXY) also slipped towards 102.

Bitcoin bounced exactly off the 50-day moving average (DMA). As long as price continues to hold above this trend line, the broader structure remains consistent with a bull-market transition. Analysts predict a move toward $83K and $87K next, following the latest leverage flush.

Bitcoin 4-Hour Price Chart
Bitcoin 4-Hour Price Chart. Source: DaanCrypto

Derivatives markets showed buying in the last few hours, as per CoinGlass data. The Bitcoin futures open interest climbed nearly 0.35% in the past 4 hours, with buying noted on CME, Binance, and other crypto exchanges.

To track similar whale transfers and evaluate on-chain metrics independently, investors can utilize the best crypto research tools currently available in the market.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.