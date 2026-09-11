Home / Crypto News / HOOD Stock Gets $165 Target as Analyst Predicts Robinhood Chain Revenue to Hit $365M

HOOD Stock Gets $165 Target as Analyst Predicts Robinhood Chain Revenue to Hit $365M

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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HOOD Stock Gets $165 Target as Analyst Predicts Robinhood Chain Revenue to Hit $365M

Highlights

  • Citizens JMP raised Robinhood (HOOD) stock price target to $165.
  • Robinhood Chain could contribute approximately $365 million in annual revenue by 2027.
  • Chain-related revenue may remain volatile as user activity and transaction volumes fluctuate.
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The Robinhood (HOOD) stock price has traded near the flatline today, despite the recent bullish outlooks from market experts. It’s worth noting that investors are also evaluating the consolidated trading of HOOD stock today, despite a surge in crypto prices.

Amid this, a renowned analyst has raised its price target for Robinhood stock to $165. The analyst also lauded the robust growth in Robinhood Chain, saying that the platform may generate $365 million in revenue, which has further fueled discussions among traders.

Analyst Raises Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Price Target

Robinhood stock price was down around 0.2% today and traded at $113.08, after closing the prior session at $113.33. However, despite the recent consolidation, the HOOD stock price has added nearly 20% over the past 30 days.

Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Price
Source: Yahoo Finance

Amid this, the investment banking firm Citizens JMP has raised its price target for HOOD stock to $165 from $155 while maintaining a “Market Outperform” rating. The updated outlook reflects growing expectations for Robinhood’s blockchain ambitions, particularly its emerging Robinhood Chain initiative.

According to the analyst, Robinhood Chain could contribute approximately $1 million in net revenue per day once its activity is reflected in the company’s 2027 estimates. That would translate to roughly $365 million in annual revenue, marking a potentially significant new revenue stream for the online brokerage firm.

Meanwhile, the estimate is notable because Robinhood Chain has only recently reached a level of activity that analysts consider substantial enough to be incorporated explicitly into financial forecasts. Citizens JMP said it increased its 2027 estimates to account for the initial contribution from the blockchain platform.

What’s Next for Robinhood Chain?

The analyst also offered a note of caution. Chain-related revenue is expected to remain volatile, particularly because the recent surge in activity may not persist at the same pace. In other words, the forecast appears to assume an initial contribution rather than a straight-line continuation of current activity levels.

Robinhood has increasingly positioned itself at the intersection of traditional investing and crypto markets, giving the company additional exposure to changes in digital-asset trading activity. A successful Robinhood Chain could strengthen that positioning while creating another source of transaction-related revenue.

For HOOD stock price, the $165 target highlights the potential upside analysts see in the company’s broader growth strategy. At the same time, the forecast underscores an important risk: a substantial portion of the projected blockchain contribution depends on sustained user activity and transaction volumes.

It’s worth noting that other Wall Street analysts have also raised their price targets for Robinhood stock recently. StoneX has recently raised its price target to $170 for HOOD stock, showcasing its long-term confidence in the asset.

Meanwhile, as blockchain-based equities gain traction, investors interested in this convergence can check out the premier platforms to trade tokenized stocks to see how traditional shares are represented on-chain.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.