Home / Crypto News / Analyst Sees Massive Upside for Robinhood Stock Price to $170

Analyst Sees Massive Upside for Robinhood Stock Price to $170

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Robinhood Chain Launches With AI-Native Infrastructure and Real-World Assets

Highlights

  • Analyst sets a $170 price target for Robinhood stock, implying roughly 45% upside from recent levels.
  • Several Wall Street analysts maintain bullish ratings, raising their HOOD price targets amid strong performance.
  • Robinhood’s prediction markets expansion and Crypto.com partnership could boost activity and quarterly revenue.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

The Robinhood stock price fell more than 1% today as most of the top crypto stocks traded in the red, suggesting a cautious stance among market participants. However, the recent dip has sparked discussions among traders, especially as Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the long-term trajectory of HOOD stock price.

For context, a financial firm has recently set a target of $170 for the online brokerage firm, gaining market traction. In addition, a flurry of other analysts have also shared optimistic outlooks for the Robinhood stock, showcasing their confidence in the asset.

Analyst Sets $170 Target for Robinhood Stock Price

The Robinhood stock price retreated around 1% at the time of writing and traded at $116.17, after touching an intraday high of $121.42. However, despite the dip, the HOOD stock price has added nearly 13% over the past five trading sessions and around 25% over the last month.

Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Price
Source: Yahoo Finance

Amid this, an analyst at StoneX has provided a “buy” rating for the stock. In addition, it has provided a price target of $170, suggesting an increase of around 45% from its prior close of $117.34.

This has also fueled discussions among market participants, with many eyeing a potential rally in HOOD stock price ahead. Meanwhile, amid the optimistic call, Mizuho has also raised its target for Robinhood stock price from $130 to $140, while maintaining its “buy” rating.

Simultaneously, a Cantor Fitzgerald analyst has also kept its “buy” rating for the HOOD stock while setting the price target at $150. Previously, the firm had given a target of $115, with recent outlook hints that the analysts are bullish on the future trajectory of the asset.

Can Robinhood Sustain its Rally?

This is not the first time that Wall Street analysts are sharing an optimistic outlook on the Robinhood stock price. For context, Jefferies has recently raised its target for HOOD stock price from $127 to $140.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs has also lifted its target from $124 to $142, indicating their long-term confidence in the asset. Meanwhile, with the US Football season in focus, many anticipate Robinhood to witness increased activity in the prediction markets business.

This would help the firm see increased revenue in the ongoing quarter. In addition, Robinhood has also recently partnered with Crypto.com to expand its Prediction Market offerings, which has also caught the eyes of market participants.

However, investors must exercise due diligence given the ongoing volatile scenario in the broader crypto market. While analysts remain bullish, the upcoming US CPI and Fed policy rate decision might impact the broader financial sector, let alone the Robinhood stock price.

Meanwhile, to see how Robinhood compares to other legally compliant options in America, check out our analysis of the best regulated prediction markets US.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty Calls on Senators to Hear From Crypto Holders Ahead of Clarity Act Vote
‘XRP Will Flip Bitcoin’: Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Makes Bold Prediction
Mastercard Launches New AI Commerce Tools for Merchants and Shopping Agents
World Prediction Market Launches on Solana With 1 Million-User Waitlist
BREAKING: Prediction Market Kalshi Files with CFTC to Launch Gold and Silver Perps

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

NOMINATIONS ARE LIVE

Nominate & Showcase Your Project to Top Web3 Leaders
Nominate Now

Related Articles

Strategy's EVP & General Counsel Exits MSTR Stock Entirely, What It Means for Investors?

Strategy’s EVP & General Counsel Exits MSTR Stock Entirely, What It Means for Investors?
Ken Griffin's Citadel Reveals Massive Bullish Positions in XRP ETFs

Ken Griffin’s Citadel Reveals Massive Bullish Positions in XRP ETFs
Wall Street Analysts Lift Robinhood Stock Price Target to $142, HOOD Stock Soars

Analyst Raises Robinhood Stock Price Target to $145 But HOOD Retreats
Crypto Stocks That Could Outperform Ahead of MiCA Deadline

Crypto Stocks: COIN, BMNR, & CRCL Slip as BTC Stays Flat Amid Fed Rate Hike Woes
An image of Binance

Binance Opens Physically Settled Options on 1,000+ U.S. Stocks and ETFs
London Stock Exchange Partners with Kraken's Parent to Tokenize UK Stocks

BREAKING: London Stock Exchange Partners with Kraken’s Parent to Tokenize UK Stocks

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.