Analyst Sees Massive Upside for Robinhood Stock Price to $170

The Robinhood stock price fell more than 1% today as most of the top crypto stocks traded in the red, suggesting a cautious stance among market participants. However, the recent dip has sparked discussions among traders, especially as Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the long-term trajectory of HOOD stock price.

For context, a financial firm has recently set a target of $170 for the online brokerage firm, gaining market traction. In addition, a flurry of other analysts have also shared optimistic outlooks for the Robinhood stock, showcasing their confidence in the asset.

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Analyst Sets $170 Target for Robinhood Stock Price

The Robinhood stock price retreated around 1% at the time of writing and traded at $116.17, after touching an intraday high of $121.42. However, despite the dip, the HOOD stock price has added nearly 13% over the past five trading sessions and around 25% over the last month.

Amid this, an analyst at StoneX has provided a “buy” rating for the stock. In addition, it has provided a price target of $170, suggesting an increase of around 45% from its prior close of $117.34.

This has also fueled discussions among market participants, with many eyeing a potential rally in HOOD stock price ahead. Meanwhile, amid the optimistic call, Mizuho has also raised its target for Robinhood stock price from $130 to $140, while maintaining its “buy” rating.

Simultaneously, a Cantor Fitzgerald analyst has also kept its “buy” rating for the HOOD stock while setting the price target at $150. Previously, the firm had given a target of $115, with recent outlook hints that the analysts are bullish on the future trajectory of the asset.

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Can Robinhood Sustain its Rally?

This is not the first time that Wall Street analysts are sharing an optimistic outlook on the Robinhood stock price. For context, Jefferies has recently raised its target for HOOD stock price from $127 to $140.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs has also lifted its target from $124 to $142, indicating their long-term confidence in the asset. Meanwhile, with the US Football season in focus, many anticipate Robinhood to witness increased activity in the prediction markets business.

This would help the firm see increased revenue in the ongoing quarter. In addition, Robinhood has also recently partnered with Crypto.com to expand its Prediction Market offerings, which has also caught the eyes of market participants.

However, investors must exercise due diligence given the ongoing volatile scenario in the broader crypto market. While analysts remain bullish, the upcoming US CPI and Fed policy rate decision might impact the broader financial sector, let alone the Robinhood stock price.

Meanwhile, to see how Robinhood compares to other legally compliant options in America, check out our analysis of the best regulated prediction markets US.