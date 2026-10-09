Home / Crypto News / Ledger Exploit: Wallet Maker Investigates Alleged $86M Drain From Customer Wallets

Ledger Exploit: Wallet Maker Investigates Alleged $86M Drain From Customer Wallets

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image to represent the Ledger exploit

Highlights

  • Ledger said it is investigating the alleged loss of funds from users in South East Asia.
  • The wallet maker has urged the reseller involved in the alleged exploit to pause sales.
  • Up to $86 million is alleged to have been drained from users wallets.
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Wallet maker Ledger has begun an investigation into the alleged loss of funds from customers’ wallets. The investigation into the alleged Ledger exploit follows claims that users have suffered wallet drains totaling up to $86 million.

Ledger Exploit: Hardware Wallet Maker Begins Investigation

In an X post, the wallet maker said it is investigating reports of users in Southeast Asia losing funds after purchasing their wallet from a reseller named CryptoBillis. “As a precaution, and pending the results of our investigation, we have asked CryptoBillis to pause all sales and shipments of Ledger devices,” it said.

Furthermore, Ledger recommended that users who purchased their product from the reseller in the last 90 days do not set up their wallet yet, if they haven’t already. Meanwhile, the wallet maker advised those who have set up their wallet to consider moving their funds to a new signer.

The alleged Ledger exploit comes amid increased concerns over crypto security. Notably, in August, crypto hardware wallet maker Trezor disclosed a data breach which affected nearly 14,000 customers.

Meanwhile, crypto exchange Bitget suffered a hack last month, allowing hackers to steal up to $351 million in XRP, ETH, and other crypto assets.

Users Allegedly Lose Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT In Wallet Breach

Onchain investigator Specter drew attention to reports on X and Reddit of Ledger users suffering wallet drains. He also revealed an investigation showing the Ledger exploit spans several networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and TRON.

The investigator said that total losses exceed $86 million. Meanwhile, Arkham data also shows the hackers stole nearly $30 million in ETH from users of the top crypto wallet provider.

Furthermore, 211 BTC, worth around $17.55 million, have also been drained from users’ wallets. Users also lost USDD and USDT on the TRON network in the Ledger exploit. Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao also commented on the incident, noting that it appears to be isolated to a supply chain attack with one vendor. He added that the affected users likely bought fake or tampered Ledger devices.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.