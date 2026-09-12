Metaplanet Slashes Remaining Executive Options 55.5% to 105.4M Shares After Shareholder Backlash

Japan’s top Bitcoin treasury company, Metaplanet, has rewritten its compensation structure entirely.

On September 11, 2026, the Tokyo-listed company filed a Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) timely disclosure announcing a sweeping amendment to its Series 10 stock acquisition rights.

The move cancels 131.3 million potential shares, slashes the remaining unexercised pool by 55.5%, and extinguishes more than $220 million in warrant value, all without buying a single additional coin.

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Series 10: How a 46 Million-Share Plan Ballooned to 319 Million

Series 10 stock acquisition rights were originally designed for a near-bankrupt hotel operator, before Metaplanet pivoted to Bitcoin in 2024.

The plan started at roughly 46 million potential shares. After successive capital raises and conversion-ratio ratchets, that pool grew to 319.46 million. Shareholders watched their stake get diluted with each expansion.

For investors watching the Bitcoin treasury thesis play out, the only metric that matters is already moving in the right direction.

Bitcoin per fully diluted share rises approximately 8.8% purely as a result of the restructuring. That is the accretion Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich described in his public shareholder letter, posted to X on September 11.

That backdrop matters because Metaplanet has been building its Asia’s Largest Public Bitcoin Holder status through repeated equity and warrant raises, the same instruments now being rolled back.

That tension was already building when Metaplanet announced equity-and-warrant raises to buy Bitcoin, a structure that bought BTC on one hand while handing management a disproportionate claim on the same share count with the other.

On August 18, the company froze the conversion ratchet. But shareholders said a freeze was not a rollback. They wanted the enlarged pool cancelled.

The September 11 filing answered that call, partially. Gerovich cut the conversion ratio from 696 shares per right to 410, the level that existed just before the September 2025 international offering.

The aggregate pool shrank 41.1%, from 319.46 million to 188.19 million potential shares. After accounting for prior exercises, remaining unexercised potential shares fell 55.5%, from 236.64 million to 105.37 million.

The revised capital allocation policy that Metaplanet adopted earlier this year had introduced an mNAV clause requiring warrants to be exercised above 1.0x net asset value.

That condition now interacts with a much smaller pool, limiting future management dilution further.

Gerovich recused himself from the board vote, as the only director holding Series 10 rights. All current holders consented.

A planned transfer of rights into a new long-term incentive vehicle was also withdrawn, with a promise to redesign any future plan using an outside compensation consultant.

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Shareholder Revolt, Analyst Reaction, and What Remains Unresolved

The governance fight did not emerge from nowhere. After the August freeze, Gerovich exercised 92,000 Series 10 rights on August 28, receiving roughly 64.03 million shares at ¥10 per share, lifting his direct stake to about 79.6 million shares.

Critics called it tone-deaf. The stock slid roughly 17% over two sessions even as Bitcoin held steady.

The reaction echoed concerns that had already emerged around dilution risk across Bitcoin treasury stocks, a theme that runs across every public Bitcoin holder, not just Metaplanet.

When share issuance outpaces BTC accumulation, the core thesis breaks.

VanEck’s Matthew Sigel called the September 11 amendment a “meaningful concession” on X.

He noted the 41% cut and confirmed that unvested rights now vest in equal thirds on August 18, 2029, 2030, and 2031, pushing any management liquidity event years into the future.

That shift matters for the broader narrative around rival Bitcoin treasuries still adding BTC. Strive, Strategy, and others are all racing to accumulate.

Metaplanet’s governance repair signals that BTC-per-share discipline, not just headline BTC count, is what separates a credible treasury from a dilution machine.

Still, questions remain. The shares Gerovich received on August 28 are not being reversed. He retains a reduced remaining entitlement, Sigel and CoinDesk put the leftover claim near 49.1 million shares under the new ratio.

Metaplanet’s shareholder-approved capital plan still stands at $884 million. The company has not stopped accumulating. It has not stopped raising.

What changed on September 11 is the terms on which management participates in that upside, a recalibration that may define how Bitcoin treasuries govern themselves globally going forward.

The stock closed around ¥249 on the day, still down roughly 3.9%. That response tells you the market has registered the concession, but has not yet decided whether it is enough.

Gerovich’s own letter acknowledged the gap between the original hotel-era structure and what a global Bitcoin treasury actually requires. The reset is real. The residual overhang running to 2029–2031 is also real.

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