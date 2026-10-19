Elon Musk to Give One Share of SpaceX to “Every Kid in America” Next Year

Elon Musk on Monday said he will give one of SpaceX shares to every child in the United States next year. He remarked that it is “the first of many” such offerings. SPCX stock has jumped nearly 1% in premarket trading hours today.

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One SpaceX Share to Every Child in America, Elon Musk Says

In an X post on October 19, Elon Musk announced a plan to give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in America next year. “This will be the first of many,” he added. The post quickly drew widespread attention.

It comes after AI company Anthropic said it would set aside 5% of its shares for a public benefit fund. “I recommend giving the shares directly to the public,” said Elon Musk.

Notably, there are almost 72 million children under age 18 in the US, according to recent Census Bureau estimates. At recent share prices, one share for each child would represent a total gift valued at about $10.5 billion.

Elon Musk currently owns about 4.8 billion SpaceX shares, according to an August SEC filing. That figure rises to 6.4 billion when taking into account unvested awards and stock options, representing a 48.4% beneficial stake in the company.

Earlier, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and her husband pledged SpaceX shares for more than 2 million children through Trump Accounts. However, it is also unclear whether Musk would interact with the Trump administration’s Trump Accounts initiative.

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SPCX Stock Price Climbs

SpaceX stock price climbed nearly 1% in premarket trading on Monday, following Elon Musk’s announcement. SPCX stock closed 1.74% lower at $146.03 last Friday, falling 11% last week due to AI-related selloffs, political controversies involving Musk and Starlink in Ukraine, and investor caution ahead of Q3 earnings.

SpaceX will release its Q3 2026 financial results after market close on Tuesday, October 20. Analysts estimate $13.02 billion in revenue, up from $7.81 billion in Q2, and EPS around $0.13, which would make SpaceX’s first quarterly profit as a public company, as it reported a $0.09 loss in Q2.

Morgan Stanley has reiterated its $300 price target for SPCX stock and cited key reasons including distributed AI computing that may help drive the price higher in the near future.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk predicted SpaceX valuation would reach more than $100 trillion in less than 10 years. Experts such as billionaire investor Rob Baron claim Starlink alone could potentially reach a $14 to 15 trillion valuation.

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