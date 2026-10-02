Home / Crypto News / Robinhood Chain Cat Memecoins Catch Fire: Commander VRAX Up 50%, Super Cat Surges 750% in 24 Hours

Robinhood Chain Cat Memecoins Catch Fire: Commander VRAX Up 50%, Super Cat Surges 750% in 24 Hours

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Top Performing Tokens on Robinhood Chain That Could Outperform CASHCAT

Highlights

  • Commander VRAX rose ~50% and Super Cat surged ~750% in 24 hours, hitting ~$26M and ~$20M market caps per CoinGecko.
  • The rally traces to Robinhood's September 29 "he's a cat now" post on Commander Vrax, a character from the HOOD Summit skit.
  • The move repeats the chain's memecoin script (CASHCAT, JUGGERNAUT, Bundle Cat), with no confirmed brokerage listing or named team behind either token.
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The Robinhood Chain memecoins tape is running hot again. BSC News reported on October 2 that Commander VRAX rose roughly 50% and Super Cat surged approximately 750% in a single 24-hour window.

CoinGecko figures cited in the report placed VRAX near a $26 million market cap and Super Cat near $20 million.

Both tokens trade on decentralized markets on the chain. This is not investment advice. Memecoins remain highly volatile assets.

A Pattern the Chain Has Run Before

The immediate catalyst came from Robinhood itself. On September 29, the company posted on X: “Update on Commander Vrax: he’s a cat now.”

That single line followed the HOOD Summit space-themed skit, in which the fictional antagonist Commander Vrax appeared as a recurring character.

Crypto traders on the chain quickly attached a ticker and contract to the character.

Super Cat is a separate community token. It positions itself as a partner to Super Inu rather than an official Robinhood product.

Multiple lookalike contracts have already circulated under VRAX-style names. Contract verification is essential before any trade.

This surge fits a by-now familiar script for Robinhood Chain memecoins. Robinhood Chain launched on July 1, 2026, as an Arbitrum Orbit Ethereum L2 built for tokenised stocks and real-world assets.

Yet memecoins supplied most early DEX volume from the start.

CASHCAT’s 1,100% move after the CEO meme comment set the template. An official or semi-official social post sparks a narrative, retail flows pile in within hours, and volume spikes hard before fading.

Later waves followed the same arc. JUGGERNAUT and FRONG listing spikes showed what happens when Robinhood Assets tracker additions coincide with meme momentum.

More recently, Bundle Cat’s 180% weekly rally proved that even secondary cat tokens can draw outsized flows when the broader meme cohort is quiet.

The October 2 VRAX and Super Cat move extends that retail-flow pattern rather than marking a new product milestone.

The chain’s revenue profile reflects this dynamic. Robinhood Chain’s $2.66M single-day app revenue came largely from launchpad and DEX activity, not stock-token trading.

Platforms such as Pons, GMGN, and Uniswap have repeatedly driven volume beyond what tokenized RWA flows alone would generate.

What Investors Should Watch, and What Could Derail It

Combined cited market caps for VRAX and Super Cat sit well below CASHCAT’s earlier peaks, which reached above $100 million at times.

Thin liquidity means a 50–750% move can reverse just as fast. No confirmed Robinhood Assets brokerage listing exists for either token. No named team or public roadmap backs the community coins.

The risk side of Robinhood Chain memecoins is not hypothetical. The Noxa shutdown and the July meme drawdown showed what happens when launchpad stress bleeds into the broader meme cohort, tokens dropped more than 30% in a matter of hours.

That precedent matters here because Super Cat’s pairing with Super Inu introduces a secondary liquidity dependency that is harder to track in fast-moving conditions.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure side of the chain keeps maturing. Telegram trading bots on the chain now offer fee cashback, and Robinhood Chain’s Uniswap volume rank behind only Ethereum points to real structural depth.

Whether that depth catches the full Robinhood Chain memecoins wave or whether VRAX and Super Cat fade before the ecosystem can absorb the flows.

It, however, depends on holder growth, real liquidity beyond FDV, and whether Vlad Tenev or Robinhood comment further on the Commander Vrax character.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.