Bitcoin Price Jumps Above $78K Despite Iran Rejecting Donald Trump’s Claim of a War Deal

Bitcoin price has surged above $78,000 even as conflicting signals from Donald Trump and Iran kept uncertainty around the US-Iran war. During the recovery, BTC reached an intraday high of $78,940, while traders weighed fresh diplomatic claims against continued fighting in the region.

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Bitcoin Price Rebounds as Markets React to Donald Trump Comments

Bitcoin price bounced back above $78,000 during U.S. trading hours following comments by President Donald Trump on the US-Iran war and oil prices.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that Iran was interested in a deal and that Washington was open to negotiations. He said Iran was eager for “a deal, as quickly as possible, as badly as possible.”

U.S. stocks also bounced back from an earlier sell-off. According to reports, about $570 billion returned to the market within three hours after more than $600 billion was erased earlier in the session.

The earlier decline was a turnaround following a series of warnings by AI companies that development should be slowed down, further weighing on technology stocks.

As we reported over the weekend, Donald Trump said the US-Iran war could end soon and suggested oil prices would fall sharply afterward. However, crude remained high while markets waited for clearer diplomatic signals.

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Iran Rejects Deal Claim as Oil Stays Above $100

Responding to the US president’s comments, Iranian state media rejected Donald Trump’s statement that Tehran was seeking a quick agreement. The rejection came shortly after Trump said Washington would consider possible talks.

Meanwhile, LiveSquawk has cited Iran’s ILNA news agency reporting that the United States was seeking a “phased” agreement, citing a Pakistani source, but did not confirm a final deal.

Amid this back-and-forth, oil prices have stayed near four-month highs as the conflict continued to disrupt energy markets. At press time, U.S. crude traded near $103 per barrel, while Brent crude moved close to $108.

Oman has also postponed planned talks involving Iran and regional countries over future control of the Strait of Hormuz, saying the delay was made “in the interests of consensus.”

Fighting has also intensified between Iran-backed Houthi forces and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces, raising concerns over Red Sea shipping and oil exports. Iran-linked groups have also been blamed for attacks on Saudi infrastructure, adding pressure to regional energy routes.