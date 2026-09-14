Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Bitcoin Price Jumps Above $78K Despite Iran Rejecting Donald Trump’s Claim of a War Deal

Bitcoin Price Jumps Above $78K Despite Iran Rejecting Donald Trump’s Claim of a War Deal

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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Highlights

  • Bitcoin rebounded to about $78,940 after falling to a 24-hour low near $76,367.
  • Iran rejected Trump’s claim that Tehran wanted a quick deal, while U.S. crude traded near $103.
  • Fighting involving Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni forces raised fresh risks for regional shipping.
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Bitcoin price has surged above $78,000 even as conflicting signals from Donald Trump and Iran kept uncertainty around the US-Iran war. During the recovery, BTC reached an intraday high of $78,940, while traders weighed fresh diplomatic claims against continued fighting in the region.

Bitcoin Price Rebounds as Markets React to Donald Trump Comments

Bitcoin price bounced back above $78,000 during U.S. trading hours following comments by President Donald Trump on the US-Iran war and oil prices.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that Iran was interested in a deal and that Washington was open to negotiations. He said Iran was eager for “a deal, as quickly as possible, as badly as possible.”

U.S. stocks also bounced back from an earlier sell-off. According to reports, about $570 billion returned to the market within three hours after more than $600 billion was erased earlier in the session.

The earlier decline was a turnaround following a series of warnings by AI companies that development should be slowed down, further weighing on technology stocks.

As we reported over the weekend, Donald Trump said the US-Iran war could end soon and suggested oil prices would fall sharply afterward. However, crude remained high while markets waited for clearer diplomatic signals.

Iran Rejects Deal Claim as Oil Stays Above $100

Responding to the US president’s comments, Iranian state media rejected Donald Trump’s statement that Tehran was seeking a quick agreement. The rejection came shortly after Trump said Washington would consider possible talks.

Meanwhile, LiveSquawk has cited Iran’s ILNA news agency reporting that the United States was seeking a “phased” agreement, citing a Pakistani source, but did not confirm a final deal.

Amid this back-and-forth, oil prices have stayed near four-month highs as the conflict continued to disrupt energy markets. At press time, U.S. crude traded near $103 per barrel, while Brent crude moved close to $108.

Oman has also postponed planned talks involving Iran and regional countries over future control of the Strait of Hormuz, saying the delay was made “in the interests of consensus.”

Fighting has also intensified between Iran-backed Houthi forces and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces, raising concerns over Red Sea shipping and oil exports. Iran-linked groups have also been blamed for attacks on Saudi infrastructure, adding pressure to regional energy routes.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.