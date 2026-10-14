Home / Crypto News / Morgan Stanley Reveals Why SpaceX Stock Price May Rally to $300

Morgan Stanley Reveals Why SpaceX Stock Price May Rally to $300

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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an image to represent the SpaceX stock

Highlights

  • Morgan Stanley reiterates its $300 SpaceX stock price target, citing distributed AI computing opportunities.
  • Analyst Adam Jonas identifies AI infrastructure, robotics, and interconnected networks as potential growth drivers.
  • Ron Baron projects SpaceX could reach a $50 trillion valuation within the next decade.
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The SpaceX stock price has continued to stay in the red, despite a flurry of bullish outlooks for the SPCX stock. Notably, it appears that today’s decline was mostly due to a selloff recorded in the broader financial markets, after the US CPI inflation data exceeded Wall Street forecasts.

Despite that, the market pundits have remained bullish on the SpaceX stock price. Recently, Morgan Stanley has reiterated its $300 price target for SPCX stock and cited key reasons that may help drive the price higher in the near future.

Morgan Stanley Remains Bullish on SpaceX Stock Price, Here’s Why

The SpaceX stock price fell around 1.5% at the time of writing to $154.16, while losing more than 8% over the past five trading sessions. However, the dip today in SPCX stock price came amid a selloff recorded in the broader financial sector, especially after the hotter-than-expected US CPI data weighed on market sentiment.

SpaceX SPCX Stock Price
Source: Yahoo Finance

Despite that, Morgan Stanley has remained bullish on Elon Musk’s space technology firm, while reiterating its $300 price target for the asset. According to a recent X post from Walter Bloomberg, Morgan Stanley believes investors may be underestimating SpaceX’s ambitions beyond rockets and satellite communications.

Analyst Adam Jonas has reiterated an Overweight rating for the company. His outlook highlights the potential of distributed AI computing as a major growth catalyst. Jonas sees a Distributed Inference Cloud as a potentially overlooked part of SpaceX’s business.

The proposed concept would connect computing resources across networks of AI agents and intelligent robots. Such infrastructure could help machines share computing capabilities and coordinate tasks more efficiently.

Meanwhile, Jonas views SpaceX as a vertically integrated infrastructure company rather than simply a space exploration business. Its operations span rocket launches, launch facilities, ground stations, satellites, solar technology, and data centers. The company is also pursuing telecommunications opportunities and developing AI capabilities.

This broad strategy could give SpaceX several interconnected revenue streams. Its infrastructure could support growing demand for connectivity, computing power, and autonomous technologies. Jonas expects distributed AI and robotic networks to attract greater investor attention over the coming year.

Ron Baron Predicts SPCX to Reach $50 Tln Valuation

Amid the bullish outlook from Morgan Stanley, Baron Funds founder Ron Baron has further fueled optimism with his latest comments. Baron believes the company could achieve a valuation between $20 trillion and $50 trillion within a decade. He has also indicated that Elon Musk considers his projections conservative.

Baron identifies Starlink as a major contributor to this potential expansion. He estimates the satellite internet business alone could eventually be worth approximately $14 trillion to $15 trillion.

He also sees significant potential in space-based data centers. These facilities could become another major business if technological and economic challenges prove manageable.

It’s worth noting that a flurry of other market experts have also remained bullish on SpaceX stock price. For context, Pivotal Research has recently raised its target for SPCX stock from $220 to $230, citing its long-term confidence in the asset.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.