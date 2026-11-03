Home / Uncategorized / CZ: Binance Covered $6.3B Hack Solely From Balance Sheet, No Loans, No Asset Sales, No Fundraising

CZ: Binance Covered $6.3B Hack Solely From Balance Sheet, No Loans, No Asset Sales, No Fundraising

Pardon Joshua
Updated
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
Read full bio
coingape google news
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Highlights

  • CZ said in a November 2 post that Binance did not borrow, sell assets, or raise funds to cover the losses, which came from an October 29 breach attributed to North Korea’s Lazarus Group.
  • Binance used its SAFU fund, part of its Futures insurance fund, and corporate treasury, and says major assets are now back to 100% backing.
  • Withdrawals are resuming in phases across nine networks, and hourly deposits have begun to exceed withdrawals.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, has publicly clarified that the exchange covered the $6.3B hack entirely from its own balance sheet.

From Crisis to 100%: How Binance Absorbed the Losses Internally

In a post on X dated November 2, he stated: “Binance did not borrow money. Binance did not sell assets. Binance did not raise money. Binance covered from its balance sheet.” CZ’s full post is available here.

The confirmation came days after the exchange suffered the largest crypto theft on record on October 29, 2026.

Attackers drained funds across roughly ten networks in under 30 minutes. Blockchain analytics firms Chainalysis and TRM Labs attributed the breach to North Korea’s Lazarus Group.

Binance completed its initial investigation and traced the breach to a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop. No private keys were leaked.

Binance deployed a combination of its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), a portion of its Futures insurance fund, and corporate treasury to cover the losses.

Stablecoin issuers moved quickly, with Tether freezing approximately $1.57B USDT and Circle blocking over $800M USDC. Ripple also froze $200M in RLUSD as part of the coordinated industry response.

By October 31, Binance confirmed replenishment of roughly 90% of impacted funds. Major assets, BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, USDC, and XRP, reached full 100% backing.

CZ’s November 2 update confirmed the allocation is now complete. Only minor conversions of smaller, less-liquid tokens remain.

The approach stands in sharp contrast to past exchange failures. FTX misused customer funds and lacked reserves. Mt. Gox never made users whole.

Here, Binance absorbed the full loss internally without touching user balances or turning to outside capital.

Withdrawals Resume as Deposits Begin to Outpace Outflows

Binance has begun phased resumption of withdrawals across nine networks. ETH-based assets including LINK and SHIB are back online.

SOL-based tokens and major coins like BTC, XRP, and ETH are being restored progressively as security checks complete.

Co-founder Yi He confirmed the re-enablement timeline via X. Separately, Binance data showed that hourly deposits have started to exceed withdrawals.

CZ noted that the majority of outflows are going to self-custody wallets, not competing exchanges, a signal the platform is retaining user trust.

The broader policy conversation continues. Senator Lummis noted that CLARITY Act freeze tools could have limited the losses had they been in place.

President Trump also flagged digital money risks in the wake of the breach. Meanwhile, CZ separately addressed a controversy over SpaceX shares, clarifying he never advised selling Elon Musk’s company stock.

For investors, the episode highlights one clear takeaway: Binance’s pre-existing reserves were large enough to absorb a $6.3B shock without forced selling or external capital raises, a dynamic that analysts have contrasted with the Coinbase premium seen during FTX’s collapse.

Residual risks include final small-token conversions and pending regulatory responses, but the live hack update tracker shows the platform moving steadily toward full operational normalcy.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
US Midterms 2026 LIVE: 57M Early Vote Fuels Senate Flip Fears
Securitize Launches 13 New Tokenized Stocks on Solana, Expands Offering to 25
NYSE Taps Broadridge to Offer Onchain Shareholder Voting for Its Tokenized Securities
Brazil’s Largest Crypto Exchange Mercado Bitcoin Hacked for Over $40M
Bitget Reports $1.86T Trading Volume In Q3 2026 As Cross-Asset Trading Expands

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

CRYPTO IMPACT AWARDS 2026

CoinGape’s Annual Awards Are Back With 2nd Editon.
STAY TUNED

Related Articles

What is The Electoral College and Why Does It Matter In Presidential Elections?

US Midterms 2026 LIVE: 57M Early Vote Fuels Senate Flip Fears
An image of Securitize'

Securitize Launches 13 New Tokenized Stocks on Solana, Expands Offering to 25
an image of the NYSE logo

NYSE Taps Broadridge to Offer Onchain Shareholder Voting for Its Tokenized Securities
Brazil's Largest Crypto Exchange Mercado Bitcoin Hacked for Over $40M

Brazil’s Largest Crypto Exchange Mercado Bitcoin Hacked for Over $40M
Bitget Tops CryptoRank Study for Tokenized Stock Trade Execution as Market Nears $2B

Bitget Reports $1.86T Trading Volume In Q3 2026 As Cross-Asset Trading Expands
an image of Saylor and the Strategy logo

Strategy Buys $65.5 Million in Bitcoin as Michael Saylor Predicts Return to Six Figures

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.