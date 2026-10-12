Home / Crypto News / Ethereum Foundation-Linked Wallets Move $11.13M in ETH to Kraken

Ethereum Foundation-Linked Wallets Move $11.13M in ETH to Kraken

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
AN IMAGE OF ETHEREUM

Highlights

  • Ethereum Foundation-linked wallets transferred 4,393 ETH worth approximately $11.13 million into Kraken.
  • Linked wallets received 59,751 ETH from the Ethereum Foundation approximately ten years ago.
  • Ethereum price traded at $2,560, up 2.3% over the past 24 hours.
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Two wallets linked to the Ethereum Foundation have transferred about $11.13 million worth of Ether to cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. The latest deposits follow a series of previous ETH transfers from the same wallets to the exchange.

Ethereum Foundation-Linked Wallets Deposit 4,393 ETH To Kraken

According to a Lookonchain post on X, the two wallets linked to the Ethereum Foundation deposited a combined 4,393 ETH into Kraken. The monitoring platform has been speculating about the transfers, suggesting a renewed selling spree. 

On-chain history shows that the two wallets first received 59,751 ETH from the Ethereum Foundation about 10 years ago, when Ether traded at approximately $0.90. Since then, the wallets have moved the tokens through several transactions, including previous deposits to Kraken

Additionally, Lookonchain showed that 49,751 ETH from the original allocation had reached Kraken over the past decade. The average estimated price for ETH on the market at that time of deposits was around $658.

Kraken Deposits Follow Earlier $49.66M ETH Unstaking

In May, on-chain data from Arkham Intelligence showed that the Ethereum Foundation withdrew 21,271 ETH, valued at nearly $49.66 million, from staking positions through Lido.

As earlier reported by Coingape, the transactions involved wrapped staked Ether entering Lido’s withdrawal process. Each batch contained around 811 wstETH, with the funds awaiting conversion into liquid ETH.

In February, the foundation announced that it was allocating around 70,000 ETH from its reserves to the staking process, with the rewards paid back into its treasury. 

Ethereum Foundation Treasury Policy Allows Periodic ETH Sales

Under its June 2025 treasury policy, the Ethereum Foundation periodically reviews its fiat reserves and operating expenses before deciding whether to sell ETH during the following three months.

The policy originally called for an annual expenditure of 15% of the value of the treasury, and a reserve level of 2.5 years of operating costs.

In April, the foundation completed a sale of 10,000 ETH for $2,387 per token to Bitmine. The transaction brought in about $23.87 million to the protocol research, ecosystem development, and community grants.

Prior to the April deal, the foundation revealed it had sold 5,000 more ETH to Bitmine in March at an average price of $2,042.96 per token. At the time of press, Ethereum was trading at $2,560 with a 2.3% gain in the last 24 hours.

For an overview of security features, fee tiers, and liquidity across major trading venues, read our detailed comparison of the best crypto exchanges.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.