Home / Crypto News / Wall Street Backed Blockchain Canton Network Expands Presence in South Korea

Wall Street Backed Blockchain Canton Network Expands Presence in South Korea

Coingapestaff
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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Wall Street-backed Canton Network expands across South Korea through partnerships with major financial and technology firms.
  • Shinhan Asset Management gains Canton super validator approval, while Hanwha invests $22.44 million in July.
  • Canton Network extends its Asian footprint as SBI Digital Practice adopts its blockchain infrastructure in Japan.
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Wall Street-backed Canton Network is expanding in South Korea as Shinhan Financial Group, Hanwha, and LG CNS establish partnerships with the blockchain network to support institutional financial services and digital assets.

Canton Network Secures Partnerships With South Korean Financial Firms

Canton Network, backed by Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Nasdaq, and Citadel Securities, has strengthened its institutional presence through agreements with major South Korean companies.

Shinhan Financial Group signed a memorandum of understanding with the Canton Foundation in June, while Shinhan Securities and Shinhan Venture Investment invested in Digital Asset, the company developing Canton, in July.

The partnership expanded further in October when Shinhan Asset Management became the first Korean financial institution approved as a Canton Network super validator, allowing it to participate in network operations.

Meanwhile, Hanwha Investment & Securities signed an agreement with Digital Asset in April before investing approximately 30 billion won ($22.44 million) in July. LG CNS also established a strategic partnership with Canton, extending the network’s relationships into South Korea’s technology sector.

Wall Street-Backed Blockchain Targets Institutional Financial Transactions

Canton Network operates blockchain infrastructure for financial institutions that need privacy controls while processing transactions and managing digital assets.

The network facilitates more than $300 billion in daily value transfers and allows participating institutions to control access to confidential financial information.

As earlier reported by CoinGape, financial services company HSBC completed a pilot on the Canton Network that simulated the issuance, transfer, and settlement of its tokenized deposit service . The pilot tested the use of blockchain infrastructure for managing tokenized bank deposits.

Meanwhile, Digital Asset CEO Yuval Rooz discussed South Korea’s readiness for blockchain adoption during an interview with The Korea Times.

“Once the regulation takes place, and I believe that it will, you actually have a market that is already ready for the technology,” Rooz said.

South Korea Expansion Opens New Opportunities for Tokenized Finance

Canton Foundation head Viv Diwakar also discussed connecting Korean financial markets with international investors through blockchain infrastructure.

“It’s the opportunity for Korean-issued equities to meet global capital,” Diwakar said while discussing Canton’s plans for institutional finance.

Meanwhile, Canton Network is also expanding its presence in Japan. On July 28, SBI Holdings announced that SBI Security Solutions had changed its name to SBI Digital Practice, effective June 22, 2026. The company will operate as a standalone financial services business within SBI Group, using Canton Network’s blockchain infrastructure.

Canton differs from open blockchain networks by offering privacy controls that allow financial institutions to manage access to sensitive information. Approved validators also take part in operating and maintaining the network.

In South Korea, Shinhan’s approval as a super validator and Hanwha’s investment have added to Canton’s ties with major financial firms. However, neither company has disclosed transaction volumes associated with these arrangements.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.