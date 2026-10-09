Home / Crypto News / ZEC Price Surges as Zcash Developers Set January Target for Quantum-Resistant Payments

ZEC Price Surges as Zcash Developers Set January Target for Quantum-Resistant Payments

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
ZEC Price Surges as Zcash Developers Set January Target for Quantum-Resistant Payments

Highlights

  • Zcash developers plans to add support for quantum-resistant payments by January.
  • The upgrade will introduce hash-based signatures to protect wallets from future quantum attacks
  • ZEC price has rebounded more than 11% over the past 24 hours.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Zcash developers target January to add support for quantum-resistant payments, initially focusing on public addresses holding roughly 70% of ZEC. Traders responded immediately, causing ZEC price to extend the 24-hour rebound to more than 11%.

Developers Target Making Zcash Payments Quantum-Resistant

Zakura, a full-node implementation for the Zcash network, revealed that the team plans to add post-quantum signature opcodes to Zcash in January. However, the network activation timeline has not yet been finalized.

Those opcodes introduce hash-based signatures to protect wallets from future quantum attacks that could expose private keys and enable theft. The goal is to stop an attacker from taking a public key already visible on-chain and working backward to forge a wallet owner’s approval and spend the coins.

The proposal primarily targets transparent payments to mitigate the risk of transaction signature forgery in the event of future quantum computing breakthroughs that compromise existing public-key cryptography systems.

Currently, approximately 11.96 million ZEC are held in the transparent pool, accounting for about 70% of the total issued ZEC.

Zakura is also advancing a privacy-preserving balance query tool that reduces the exposure of address linkage information to servers when querying multiple addresses; post-quantum protection for the privacy pool, however, will require separate development.

This follows a warning from researcher Justin Drake urging the industry to prepare a “bunker mode” against future quantum threats and AI-assisted attacks on wallet security. Vitalik Buterin explained how AI could weaken quantum-resistant crypto signatures in 2 Years.

ZEC Price Skyrockets Over 11%

ZEC price has jumped 11% in the past 24 hours, with the price currently trading at 1,224.57. The 24-hour low and high are $1,114.07 and $1,245.56, respectively. Furthermore, trading volume has increased by a massive 80% in the last 24 hours, indicating a rise in interest among traders.

Meanwhile, Zcash shielded transactions hit a four-year high. 62,379 transactions were sent last week, the highest weekly total since 2022. Moreover, Grayscale Zcash ETF launch drew close to $1 billion in assets within about a month as the token rallied sharply. Grayscale Research predicted that ZEC price can rally to $8100 by 2030.

Zcash shielded transactions
Zcash Shielded Transactions. Source: ZODL 

CoinGlass data showed mixed sentiment in the derivatives market. The total ZEC futures open interest jumped more than 1% to $2.60 billion in the last 24 hours.

The 4-hour Zcash futures open interest on Binance and OKX fell., climbed more than 15% and 5%, respectively. This signals bullish sentiment among derivatives traders.

Check the 10 best Zcash (ZEC) exchanges in 2026, along with details on trading pairs, shielded support, fees, security, availability, and track record.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Ledger Exploit: Wallet Maker Investigates Alleged $86M Drain From Customer Wallets
Ripple Chairman & Democratic Megadonor Chris Larsen Donated $22.5M: US FEC
Blockchain.com Pushes for Prediction Markets and Crypto Derivatives Trading in the US
President Trump Discloses New Trades in Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase, NVIDIA, SpaceX, Meta
MARA Holdings Dumps 996 BTC During $1 Billion in Crypto Market Liquidations

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

GLOBAL ONCHAIN SUMMIT MUMBAI 2026

The Institutional Leaders Are Coming Together in India.

Join leading institutions, founders & industry leaders shaping the future of onchain finance.
Apply Now

Related Articles

Crypto Market Selloff Deepens as $700M in Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, XAU Liquidated

Crypto Market Selloff Deepens as $700M in Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, XAU Liquidated
an Winklevoss logo

Winklevoss Files for Spot Zcash ETF With U.S. SEC, Eyes Nasdaq Listing
Zcash Price Prediction as Ironwood Upgrade Confirmation Fuels ZEC Rally

ZEC Price to $5,000? Zcash Co-Founder Reveals Potential Timeline
XRP Surpasses Hyperliquid, Zcash in Futures Open Interest with $9B Volume on CME & Binance

XRP Surpasses Hyperliquid, Zcash in Futures Open Interest with $9B Volume on CME & Binance
Bitcoin Surges as Trump Confirms Good Meeting with Iran amid Hormuz Opening Proposal

Bitcoin Surges as Trump Confirms “Good Meeting” with Iran amid Hormuz Opening Proposal
Crypto Market Recovery $270M Shorts Liquidated, Bitcoin Hits 9-Month High, Ethereum Jumps

Crypto Market Recovery: $450M Shorts Liquidated, Bitcoin Hits 9-Month High

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.