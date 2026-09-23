Home / Crypto News / XRP Hits $1.60 as $7.4B Volume Explodes, CME Leveraged Funds Cut 46.3 Million Shorts

XRP Hits $1.60 as $7.4B Volume Explodes, CME Leveraged Funds Cut 46.3 Million Shorts

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP Price Outlook Targets $1.50 as On-Chain Activity Accelerates

Highlights

  • XRP tagged an intraday high of $1.60 on Sept 22 near $7.4B volume, with the tape resembling a short squeeze.
  • CFTC data shows leveraged funds cut their CME net short by 46.3M XRP, while Coinbase books stayed short roughly 141.6M XRP, a divided venue signal.
  • The next CFTC print, due around Sept 25, is the first that can test whether CME covering continued or the venue split widened.
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XRP tagged an intraday high of $1.60 on September 22, with reported trading volume near $7.4 billion. The tape looks like a short squeeze.

The regulated XRP futures books, however, tell a more divided story.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data for the week ended September 15 shows leveraged funds cutting their CME net short by 46.3 million XRP.

CME Deleverages While Coinbase Books Stay Heavily Short

On CME’s standard XRP futures contract (50,000 XRP per contract), leveraged funds moved from a net short of 82.25 million XRP on September 8 to 35.95 million XRP on September 15.

That is a 46.3 million XRP reduction. Most of it came from covering shorts, with some new longs added.

CME open interest still fell by about 25.45 million XRP, pointing to risk coming off rather than a clean rotation into new longs.

That institutional shift on CME comes after CME overtook Binance as the largest XRP futures venue by open interest in early September, with CME open interest nearing $530 million versus Binance’s $510 million.

That repositioning is the backdrop that makes a CME shortcut capable of moving price psychology, even when Coinbase books barely moved.

August already set the stage for this as XRP futures volume surged to a six-month high, with Binance alone printing $37 billion and the top three venues clearing more than $64.6 billion.

High derivatives volume plus a later venue split is a volatility setup, not a clean trend confirmation.

Coinbase tells the other half of the story. Its standard XRP futures book improved slightly, down 3.65 million XRP in net short exposure.

But the nano perpetual-style product actually added short exposure by 1.29 million XRP.

Combined across all three Coinbase products, leveraged funds were still short roughly 141.6 million XRP. That is the inventory overhang investors need to keep on the page.

This is not the first time the XRP futures market has sent mixed signals. On September 19, XRP spot volume exploded to $1.36 billion as price jumped 7% to $1.41, with futures running at roughly four times spot volume at $5.71 billion.

That same futures-over-spot imbalance is still present after the $1.60 test.

Crowded positioning has proven it can flush both directions. XRP leverage hit a seven-month high of 0.213 after a 44% rally, with open interest near $3.4 billion and longs outnumbering shorts. The market cleared that positioning too.

A crowded short base is not automatically a clean entry, it depends on which venue is moving.

What Investors Should Watch Into the Next CFTC Print

The $1.60 level was already mapped before this session. Peter Brandt flagged a longer-cycle path toward $5 while Ali Martinez marked $1.60 as a key supply shelf, with about 2.50 billion XRP previously changing hands at that price.

A high-volume print through it is notable. But supply zones are tested, not retired on the first touch.

The structural bid is real. Spot XRP ETFs have taken in more than $1.7 billion in cumulative net inflows, which gives the rally a layer of institutional wrapper support that prior cycles did not have.

That is a meaningful counterweight to the futures split. Yet the sell-side inventory is building in parallel. XRP whale inflows to Binance hit 1.6 billion tokens over 30 days, the highest since March.

Exchange reserves rising alongside price is a volatility flag, not proof of an imminent dump, but a counterweight to the ETF bid.

The regulatory layer adds more complexity as CME recently sued the CFTC after Kalshi launched Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, and HYPE perpetual futures.

That dispute matters for how institutional books are allocated across US-regulated XRP futures venues going forward.

The data predates the rally. It cannot establish cause. The next CFTC print, covering the week through the $1.60 spike, is due around September 25.

That is the first report that can test whether CME covering continued, whether Coinbase shorts started to compress, or whether the venue split widened.

For more derivatives trading choices, compare leading perpetual futures platforms to find competitive fees and trading features.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.