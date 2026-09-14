CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 14: Bernstein Bullish On Bitcoin, Crypto Rally Ahead Senate Vote
Galaxy’s Alex Thorn Raises CLARITY Act Passage Odds to 25%
Alex Thorn, Galaxy Digital’s Head of Digital Asset Research, has upped the 2026 estimate for CLARITY Act passing to ‘high likelihood.’ His chances of making it have increased from 10% to 25%. Thorn highlighted the progress in the field of BRCA, ethics, and state enforcement. Those changes may signal where the bill could garner “marginal” votes, he said.
📜 new CLARITY act text dropped last night. two big things stand out:
the ethics sunset has been deleted entirely. the ban is now permanent, broader, and enforceable by state AGs
and what appears to be a big compromise on BRCA.. all refs to 18 USC 1960 are GONE
— Alex Thorn (@intangiblecoins) September 14, 2026
“We’re raising our odds on passage in 2026 from 10% to 25%,” Thorn wrote. The hike comes on the heels of Tuesday’s Senate procedural vote. Thorn cautioned, however, the legislative calendar is still a big hurdle.
CLARITY Act Gives State AGs New Crypto Enforcement Power
The new CLARITY Act draft provides more power to state attorneys general to enforce its ethics rules. The previous versions were said to restrict enforcement to the Justice Department. State AGs have a new text that enables them to intervene when violations affect residents. The move is “unquestionably” a significant Democratic demand, Galaxy Digital’s Alex Thorn said. If the financial loss exceeds $100 it may qualify, he added.
The provision might help the Republicans gain more Democratic votes before Tuesday’s procedural vote. State enforcement, along with ethics and BRCA changes, is a signpost for where marginal votes may come from, Thorn said.
CLARITY Act Gains New Momentum As Bernstein Backs Ethics Deal
Bernstein thinks the new CLARITY Act proposal may get enough Democratic support to move forward. There were 126 substantive changes that the Democrats requested, which Republicans incorporated. Trump also took on most of a bipartisan ethics package. The agreement will also provide enforcement authority for state attorneys general. It also has crypto wash or blind trust requirements.
Besides, the ethics offer is “probably as good as it gets,” Bernstein said. The modifications may win a few votes from Democrats, the firm said. That could leave place for more negotiations prior to the final vote on the Senate floor. There is also a safeguard for a stablecoin withdrawal.
Bernstein Bullish On Bitcoin, Crypto Rally As CLARITY Act Heads To Senate Vote
The CLARITY Act is gaining new momentum on Wall Street. Hence, Bernstein analysts project that legislators will make more progress than markets have been expecting. The move comes in response to Senate Republicans reaching a compromise on ethics provisions and other Democratic demands.
“It now appears, there may be further progress on Clarity than consensus expectations last week,” remarked analysts led by Gautam Chhugani. They also see room for an upside surprise for Bitcoin and the crypto market. “We reckon, any positive surprise is definitely not priced in,” the analysts said. The comments come before Tuesday’s key procedural vote.
New CLARITY Act Clause Changes Protections for Blockchain Developers
The updated CLARITY Act text will change the treatment of non-controlling blockchain providers and development teams.The updated CLARITY Act will update how non-controlling blockchain providers and development teams are treated. The text reads says that for the development and distribution of software, self-custody hardware or software, and support for distributed-ledger infrastructure, the developer will not be considered a money transmitting business.
Additionally, it states that such entities would not be subject to significantly the same registration requirements just for those activities. The updated text, however, omits a certification clause in Section 1960 and activity in relation to funds from illegal activity or to be used for illegal activities. The deletion is fueling new worries.
CLARITY Act New Text Labeled As "Rug Pull" Ahead Sept. 15 Senate Vote
The new language in the CLARITY Act has raised concerns that developers may be liable for criminal charges. One user on X lashed out at the text by calling it a “rug pull.” For this, he cited the updated Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA) that would have included Section 1960 protections.
🚨BRCA Changes in the New Clarity Act
New BRCA strips out the proposed §1960 protections, leaving developers with regulatory exemptions but substantially less certainty against criminal prosecution.
TLDR: Rug pull.
Redlines vs last BRCA below.
Goodnight, and good luck. https://t.co/101wqjATPh pic.twitter.com/YlgGJNM5KT
— Andre Omietanski (@punk6052) September 14, 2026
The latest version retains regulatory exemptions for non-controlling blockchain developers, but the deletion has stirred up issues of increased legal uncertainty. The conflict is coming just before the Senate’s vote on Sep. 15, and it is drawing attention to how the bill will impact developers and blockchain infrastructure providers.
President Trump Agrees to CLARITY Act Ethics Provisions in Final Text
Eliminating one last political obstacle for the Senate’s vote on its September 15 CLARITY Act, President Donald Trump has embraced ethics provisions in the proposed legislation. Senator Cynthia Lummis said that Trump “voluntarily agreed” to provisions restricting “the freedom of speech and expression of federally elected officials, judges and their spouses.
The new legislation also gives state attorneys general more enforcement authority and includes provisions from a bipartisan suggestion that passed through the Senate in a proposal by Senators Thom Tillis and Ruben Gallego. Lummis said, “Democrats got what they wanted; now they need to take yes for an answer.” Read More