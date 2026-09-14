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Home / Crypto News / CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 14: Bernstein Bullish On Bitcoin, Crypto Rally Ahead Senate Vote
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CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 14: Bernstein Bullish On Bitcoin, Crypto Rally Ahead Senate Vote

CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 14: Bernstein Bullish On Bitcoin, Crypto Rally Ahead Senate Vote
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 1 hour ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today September 14: The CLARITY Act is making its way into a critical phase as the Senate Republicans release the final text of the crypto market structure bill in advance of the cloture vote Tuesday. The new version of the law is based on months of bipartisan negotiations and includes updated ethics provisions, enforcement changes and more.

Senator Cynthia Lummis also revealed that President Donald Trump has agreed to new ethics measures. After this feat, the crypto market structure bill approval odds surpassed 30% on prediction market platforms.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates on the CLARITY Act, as well as Senate and urgent political responses and crypto market ramifications leading up to the September 15 vote.

01:40:00 PM UTC, 14 September 2026

Galaxy’s Alex Thorn Raises CLARITY Act Passage Odds to 25%

CLARITY Act Risks Delay To November Amid Election Politics Woes, Says Crypto Expert

 

Alex Thorn, Galaxy Digital’s Head of Digital Asset Research, has upped the 2026 estimate for CLARITY Act passing to ‘high likelihood.’ His chances of making it have increased from 10% to 25%. Thorn highlighted the progress in the field of BRCA, ethics, and state enforcement. Those changes may signal where the bill could garner “marginal” votes, he said.

 

 

 

 

“We’re raising our odds on passage in 2026 from 10% to 25%,” Thorn wrote. The hike comes on the heels of Tuesday’s Senate procedural vote. Thorn cautioned, however, the legislative calendar is still a big hurdle.

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01:15:00 PM UTC, 14 September 2026

CLARITY Act Gives State AGs New Crypto Enforcement Power

CLARITY Act Eyes Senate Vote On Friday But Only Under One Condition

 

The new CLARITY Act draft provides more power to state attorneys general to enforce its ethics rules. The previous versions were said to restrict enforcement to the Justice Department. State AGs have a new text that enables them to intervene when violations affect residents. The move is “unquestionably” a significant Democratic demand, Galaxy Digital’s Alex Thorn said. If the financial loss exceeds $100 it may qualify, he added.

 

 

 

The provision might help the Republicans gain more Democratic votes before Tuesday’s procedural vote. State enforcement, along with ethics and BRCA changes, is a signpost for where marginal votes may come from, Thorn said.

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12:55:00 PM UTC, 14 September 2026

CLARITY Act Gains New Momentum As Bernstein Backs Ethics Deal

CLARITY Act Races Clock With 14 Days Left Before Election Recess After Senate Delay​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

 

Bernstein thinks the new CLARITY Act proposal may get enough Democratic support to move forward. There were 126 substantive changes that the Democrats requested, which Republicans incorporated. Trump also took on most of a bipartisan ethics package. The agreement will also provide enforcement authority for state attorneys general. It also has crypto wash or blind trust requirements.

 

 

 

Besides, the ethics offer is “probably as good as it gets,” Bernstein said. The modifications may win a few votes from Democrats, the firm said. That could leave place for more negotiations prior to the final vote on the Senate floor. There is also a safeguard for a stablecoin withdrawal.

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12:25:00 PM UTC, 14 September 2026

Bernstein Bullish On Bitcoin, Crypto Rally As CLARITY Act Heads To Senate Vote

CLARITY Act Failure Could Spark Fresh Bitcoin & Crypto Selloff Before Q4 Rebound

 

 

The CLARITY Act is gaining new momentum on Wall Street. Hence, Bernstein analysts project that legislators will make more progress than markets have been expecting. The move comes in response to Senate Republicans reaching a compromise on ethics provisions and other Democratic demands.

 

 

“It now appears, there may be further progress on Clarity than consensus expectations last week,” remarked analysts led by Gautam Chhugani. They also see room for an upside surprise for Bitcoin and the crypto market. “We reckon, any positive surprise is definitely not priced in,” the analysts said. The comments come before Tuesday’s key procedural vote.

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12:00:00 PM UTC, 14 September 2026

New CLARITY Act Clause Changes Protections for Blockchain Developers

CLARITY Act Eyes Senate Vote On Friday But Only Under One Condition

 

The updated CLARITY Act text will change the treatment of non-controlling blockchain providers and development teams.The updated CLARITY Act will update how non-controlling blockchain providers and development teams are treated. The text reads says that for the development and distribution of software, self-custody hardware or software, and support for distributed-ledger infrastructure, the developer will not be considered a money transmitting business.

 

 

 

Additionally, it states that such entities would not be subject to significantly the same registration requirements just for those activities. The updated text, however, omits a certification clause in Section 1960 and activity in relation to funds from illegal activity or to be used for illegal activities. The deletion is fueling new worries.

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11:30:00 AM UTC, 14 September 2026

CLARITY Act New Text Labeled As "Rug Pull" Ahead Sept. 15 Senate Vote

an image to represent the CLARITY Act

 

 

The new language in the CLARITY Act has raised concerns that developers may be liable for criminal charges. One user on X lashed out at the text by calling it a “rug pull.” For this, he cited the updated Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA) that would have included Section 1960 protections.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The latest version retains regulatory exemptions for non-controlling blockchain developers, but the deletion has stirred up issues of increased legal uncertainty. The conflict is coming just before the Senate’s vote on Sep. 15, and it is drawing attention to how the bill will impact developers and blockchain infrastructure providers.

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11:05:00 AM UTC, 14 September 2026

President Trump Agrees to CLARITY Act Ethics Provisions in Final Text

President Trump Agrees to CLARITY Act crypto bill Ethics Provisions in Final Text, Cynthia Lummis says

 

Eliminating one last political obstacle for the Senate’s vote on its September 15 CLARITY Act, President Donald Trump has embraced ethics provisions in the proposed legislation. Senator Cynthia Lummis said that Trump “voluntarily agreed” to provisions restricting “the freedom of speech and expression of federally elected officials, judges and their spouses.

 

 

 

The new legislation also gives state attorneys general more enforcement authority and includes provisions from a bipartisan suggestion that passed through the Senate in a proposal by Senators Thom Tillis and Ruben Gallego. Lummis said, “Democrats got what they wanted; now they need to take yes for an answer.” Read More

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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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