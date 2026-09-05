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Home / Crypto News / SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today: Tesla-SpaceX Merger Odds Hit 100% Ahead of $47B Share Unlock
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SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today: Tesla-SpaceX Merger Odds Hit 100% Ahead of $47B Share Unlock

SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today: Tesla-SpaceX Merger Odds Hit 100% Ahead of $47B Share Unlock
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 2 days ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today September 4, 2026: Elon Musk-backed SpaceX stock is on the radar as investors await a humongous share unlock of $47 billion. The event may lead to more shares being available for trading. There was an earlier unlock on August 6, where as many as 911.5 million shares were eligible. Some 319 million more shares were scheduled to become available on August 20.

The progress of these developments has left investors of SpaceX on their toes. The most recent unlock might provide additional selling force. It can likewise influence market sentiment regarding the private space firm. Share the most up-to-date SpaceX stock news, unlock news and investor comments in this live blog.

10:15:00 PM UTC, 4 September 2026

Tesla-SpaceX Merger Has 100% Odds, Says Ross Gerber as $47B Unlock Nears

Elon Musk Denies Tesla's China Unit Sale for Potential SpaceX Merger

Popular American investor Ross Gerber believes that a Tesla-SpaceX merger is almost inevitable. According to CNBC, Gerber said he thought the probability of that being the case is 100%. He said that the two companies would be better off bringing their assets and technologies together. Gerber also said he owns significantly more SpaceX than Tesla.

He continues to be optimistic about SpaceX’s ventures, such as Starlink and xAI. He has concerns with the way Tesla is pursuing autonomous driving. One of the critical points may still be the valuation. Both firms are now public, potentially leading to legal and shareholder issues as well.

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10:00:00 PM UTC, 4 September 2026

SpaceX, Blue Origin Skip Paris Summit After White House Pressure

SpaceX Discussions Fuel Market Interest

SpaceX and Blue Origin will boycott one of the biggest space summits in Paris. Stoke Space and Starcloud will also be missing. The White House stepped in to protest the European policy agenda of the event. A message was delivered to a group of U.S. aerospace executives by a private phone call with a White House science official.

However, there was no formal order issued. Nevertheless, the companies opted out of attending. The International Space Summit is still planned for September 9 – 10. Around 120 delegations are expected. The topics will be space security, orbital congestion, commercial activity and lunar exploration.

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09:45:00 PM UTC, 4 September 2026

Breaking: SpaceX Crew-13 Launch Delayed After Crew Dragon Propulsion Issue

SpaceX Rich List 2026: Who Are the Wealthiest Figures?

The launch of SpaceX’s Crew-13 mission has been delayed an indeterminate amount of time, as engineers spotted a problem with the propulsion system on the Crew Dragon spacecraft. NASA acknowledged the failure on Aug. 29. The problem arose as part of the standard work-up for the scheduled departure on September 12.

The vehicle is now under evaluation by both SpaceX and NASA teams and is undergoing fixes. The delay might extend the mission through late September or early October. Four international astronauts are on the affected crew. The engineers are closely monitoring the fault because of the importance of Dragon’s propulsion system.

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09:24:00 PM UTC, 4 September 2026

Oppenheimer Raises SpaceX Stock Target to $280, Keeps Outperform Rating

Why is SpaceX Stock Price Rising?

SpaceX is gaining more traction in the artificial intelligence space. Oppenheimer recently increased its SpaceX stock price target from $250 to $280. The firm kept an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock. It’s most recent forecast signals increased demand for cloud-based AI computing services.

 

Analysts also believe that better pricing will be beneficial for SpaceX in the long term. Now investors are weighing these growth plans against a big share unlock. Some $47 billion in shares are projected to be eligible on September 9. The event has the potential to increase the supply and volatility. Read More.

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08:55:00 PM UTC, 4 September 2026

SpaceX Advances Starship, Starlink and AI Growth Plans

SpaceX Stock Prediction: Crash or Recovery Ahead of Earnings?

SpaceX, led by billionaire owner Elon Musk, is making progress on a number of important projects in its endeavors. The company has reportedly contacted the FCC about Flight 14, with the prospect of an orbital flight for Starship. It also has a global business called Starlink, which has recently been expanded into the UAE, Europe and Uganda.

 

In the interim, increased power consumption is proving to be one of SpaceX’s biggest hurdles with its plans for AI. As demand for power increases with the number of computing devices, the company is looking for other power solutions. The market is now waiting on the SpaceX unlock that’s scheduled for September 9, which may expand the trading volume of shares.

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08:30:00 AM UTC, 4 September 2026

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Stock Eyes 48% Bullish Rally, AI Experts Reveal The Reason

an image of SpaceX Stock

Despite the upcoming share unlock, Starship Flight Test 14 is expected to be a crucial milestone that may boost investor confidence, according to AI experts. The company has seen positive developments since the launch with the regulatory aspects.

 

Recent gains have brought the SpaceX stock, however, into overbought territory. This might restrain the extent of any short-term rally if the expectations are already built into the price of the stock.

 

None of that has been enough to quell Wall Street’s optimism. The average estimate of consensus is close to 48% above the current SpaceX stock price. Brian Gesuale of Raymond James has raised his outlook to most bullish. He set $800 price target, which suggests upside of around 434% from the current levels. Read More.

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08:10:00 PM UTC, 4 September 2026

SpaceX Stock Faces $47B Share Unlock On September 9

SPCX Stock Surges 3% as Bernstein Raises Elon Musk's SpaceX Price Target to $248

SpaceX stock is on the radar ahead of another huge share unlock on Sept. 9. The event has been estimated to bring about a valuation of around USD 47 billion. It will unlock on 2 major unlocks this year. As of August 6, as many as 911.5 million shares were ready to trade. Another batch of around 319 million shares became eligible on August 20.

 

The SpaceX stock unlock would further increase the share supply available. Investors are hoping for signs of potential selling pressure. Investors and market participants are also watching to see how the September 9 unlock will impact SpaceX’s valuation and investor sentiment.

 

After the first unlock, the SPCX shares tumbled over 10% but it gained over 15% following the second unlock. Hence, the aftermath of the upcoming unlock is not certain as experts expect volatility.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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