SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today: Tesla-SpaceX Merger Odds Hit 100% Ahead of $47B Share Unlock

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Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today September 4, 2026: Elon Musk-backed SpaceX stock is on the radar as investors await a humongous share unlock of $47 billion. The event may lead to more shares being available for trading. There was an earlier unlock on August 6, where as many as 911.5 million shares were eligible. Some 319 million more shares were scheduled to become available on August 20.

The progress of these developments has left investors of SpaceX on their toes. The most recent unlock might provide additional selling force. It can likewise influence market sentiment regarding the private space firm. Share the most up-to-date SpaceX stock news, unlock news and investor comments in this live blog.