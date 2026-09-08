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Home / Crypto News / SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today Sept. 8: Scott Galloway Flags 80% Crash Warning Ahead $56B Unlock
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SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today Sept. 8: Scott Galloway Flags 80% Crash Warning Ahead $56B Unlock

SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today Sept. 8: Scott Galloway Flags 80% Crash Warning Ahead $56B Unlock
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 8 hours ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today September 8: Elon Musk-backed SpaceX stock is on the radar as investors await a gigantic share unlock of $56.3 billion. Over the next two days, the SpaceX stock will witness an unlock of 319 million shares on September 9 followed by another 59 million release on September 10.

Such an event could lead to increased shares available for trading. Earlier, the first unlock took place on on August 6, where as many as 911.5 million shares were eligible. Moreover, a total of 319 million more shares were unlocked on August 20.

The progress of these developments has left investors of SpaceX on their toes. The latest unlock may be another boost in selling pressure. It also can impact market perception of the private space company. Hence, you can check the most up-to-date SpaceX stock news, unlock news and investor comments in our live blog.

04:30:00 PM UTC, 8 September 2026

Wells Fargo Says SpaceX Wireless Push Threatens Telecom Giants

Why is SpaceX Stock Price Rising?

 

Senior analyst Steven Cahall at Wells Fargo says SpaceX’s plans to enter wireless services could make a difference in the telecom sector. His vision for the company isn’t confined to smartphones: The long-term one is a bigger connectivity platform, he said.

 

 

Cahall said, “It’s not because the economics of adding a fourth player to the US wireless market is so compelling. It’s that there are ulterior long term technology motives.” But even if cable and tower firms benefit, a new competitor like SpaceX will be a “net negative for sure” for existing wireless carriers, he added.

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03:55:00 PM UTC, 8 September 2026

SpaceX Stock Jumps 4% As New $220 Price Target Fuels Rally

SpaceX Discussions Fuel Market Interest

 

Elon Musk-backed SpaceX stock continued to rally on Tuesday after an analyst gave the firm a new price target of $220 and a Buy rating from Wall Street. Today, SpaceX shares rose by nearly 4% during the session to about $153, on the heels of a solid 42% gain in a month. The latest bullish call is further buoying investor sentiment on the aerospace company.

 

 

In the near-term, traders are also eyeing the coming $56 billion of share unlocks in SPCX that may drive up the free float and impact trading activity over the short term. But, even with all those risks, SpaceX has been one of the strongest performing newly listed stocks in the market.

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03:00:00 PM UTC, 8 September 2026

JPMorgan Sees $12.4B Buying Wave for SpaceX Stock Despite Massive Share Unlocks

SpaceX Stock Forecast Ahead of Tesla Earnings

 

The Nasdaq-100’s re-balance on Sept. 21 could give a major lift to SpaceX stock as passive investor money flows into the index, JPMorgan’s team led by Min Moon believes. The bank estimates that the adjustment could result in approximately $12.4 billion of automatic buying into Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

 

The increased weighting has come after recent lock-up expiration of SpaceX’s publicly traded shares. Still, investors are still keeping an eye on other unlocks set through October and November, which are expected to bring in over 2.3 billion shares.

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02:45:00 PM UTC, 8 September 2026

How Elon Musk Can Unlock SpaceX’s Next Trillion-Dollar Growth

Top Reasons SpaceX Stock Is Crashing

 

Whether Starship is truly reusable or not will determine the value of SpaceX’s multi-trillion dollar company, says Pivotal Research Group analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak. He wrote, “A successful investment case in SpaceX at the current $2 trillion enterprise value rests almost entirely on a single admittedly massive engineering bottleneck: Starship reusability.”

 

 

Wlodarczak added that “If Elon Musk can solve for this fundamental issue it potentially drives down the cost of launches to space to the equivalent of terrestrial freight.” This could open up a huge business opportunity and add to SpaceX’s long-term growth prospects.

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08:15:00 PM UTC, 8 September 2026

Amazon Teams Up With AT&T to Rival SpaceX’s Starlink Network

SpaceX Rich List 2026: Who Are the Wealthiest Figures?

 

AT&T has teamed up with Amazon’s Project Kuiper to help provide satellite broadband services for enterprise and public sector customers. It represents a new hurdle for SpaceX’s Starlink network that leads the market. The partnership will help to build a more robust connectivity platform, as Amazon is beginning to offer commercial services, the telecom giant said.

 

 

“Customers have no shortage of connectivity options. What enterprise and public sector customers need is a connectivity platform that delivers greater reliability,” said AT&T Business executive Shawn Hakl. Despite the collaboration, Amazon is still far behind SpaceX, which has 11,000 or more satellites in orbit, offering it a clear advantage in the booming satellite internet space.

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01:55:00 PM UTC, 8 September 2026

Wells Fargo Still Bullish On SpaceX Stock, Sees Wireless As Next Growth Engine

SPCX Stock Surges 3% as Bernstein Raises Elon Musk's SpaceX Price Target to $248

 

Wells Fargo says SpaceX’s satellite capabilities and network partners could provide a major new revenue stream for the company over the next 10 years, as it goes on with its wireless goals. The company is solidly poised to move into mobile connectivity and, eventually, autonomous vehicles or other future technologies, said analyst Eric Gawrelski.

 

 

Future auctions for spectrum and business deals will provide key indicators of the strategy’s success, he says. The project may need about $65 billion in investment over a 10-year period, but the investment will lead to around 10 million subscribers for the business by 2033, according to Wells Fargo. This may prove to be a potentially profitable long-term development opportunity, the analyst said.

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01:27:00 PM UTC, 8 September 2026

SpaceX Stock Gains Despite Wells Fargo Price Target Cut, Share Unlock Nears

an image of SpaceX Stock

 

SpaceX stock price climbed in premarket trading on Tuesday, September 8 even as investors started to brace for another batch of lock-up expirations that will see millions of more shares hitting the market in the next two days. The upcoming 378 million SPCX share unlock is likely to make a big difference to share prices, per experts.

 

Wells Fargo lowered its price target for SPCX to $212 from $215 on Wall Street, continuing to maintain a Buy rating for the shares. Individually, Pivotal Research opened its purchase of the stock with a Buy as the reusable launch vehicle offered by Starship justifies the company’s nearly $2 trillion valuation, while the growth of its communications network is expected to continue for many years.

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01:05:00 PM UTC, 8 September 2026

Scott Galloway Says SpaceX Stock Is Worth Just $10 to $30

Here's Why SpaceX Stock Crashed After Nasdaq-100 Listing

 

The stock price of SpaceX remains under pressure as investors prepare for a major $56 billion share unlock that could lead to massive volatility. The bearish tone was echoed by NYU marketing professor Scott Galloway, who claimed that Wall Street has been dramatically mispricing the company.

 

“It’s still crazy overvalued. I think this is a $10 to $30 stock,” Galloway said. With the SpaceX stock price hovering around $148, his estimate suggests that the share price could plunge by over 80% if the market reprices the stock.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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